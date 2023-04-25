"No way xQc is sitting like this": Picture of Twitch streamer attending recent Lakers match goes viral

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has once again gone viral on the internet after fans shared images of his unique sitting style while watching the Lakers game. The LA resident was quite excited to see NBA legend LeBron James play against the Grizzlies and even walked out with about 300,000 USD after winning a bet on the match's outcome.

However, a picture of him sitting courtside has gone viral on social media, with people sharing it as a meme across Reddit and Twitter. One fan posted the image with the caption that reads:

"There’s no way xQc is actually sitting like this at an NBA GAME!!!!!"

IcyVert @IcyVert there’s no way xQc is actually sitting like this at a NBA GAME!!!!! there’s no way xQc is actually sitting like this at a NBA GAME!!!!! https://t.co/q3iShKJyat

A post featuring the image on r/memes subreddit has gained significant traction with tens of thousands of upvotes. The meme features Felix sitting with his legs up at the NBA game while the caption makes fun of gamers who are stereotypically awkward in public.

xQc wins a $300,000 bet at the Lakers game, watches LeBron James play for the first time

Before the match, the content creator told his viewers on stream that he would be attending the Lakers game and how excited he was to see LeBron James and Morant play. In a clip posted on his YouTube clips channel, the streamer can be heard saying how he will be on the best behavior while watching the match before ending the stream. He stated:

"I can’t believe I am going to see LeBron James IRL. Holy sh*t. I might just be Bron s*xual, to be honest. Also, Ja Morant! Oh my god, what the f*ck, what the f*ck dude. I'm gonna be on my best, I'm chilling."

The streamer's excitement about watching LeBron James was also apparent in how he tweeted about it before the start of the match, captioning his post with "I see him" to refer to the basketball icon.

xQc @xQc never been to a basketball game I’m kinda nervous for no reason. Also: I SEE HIM never been to a basketball game I’m kinda nervous for no reason. Also: I SEE HIM https://t.co/YZoK3bA4dd

At the end of the match, LeBron and the Lakers weren't the only victors, as xQc also snagged a win from playing a bet on the game. He revealed on his Twitter that he'd placed a bet of about $200,000 on the Los Angeles Lakers to win the match against the Memphis Grizzlies with 1.51 odds. Meaning he walked out with a total of about $303,000 after his team won.

xQc @xQc SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG GOING TO THE LAKERS GAME WITH @Thebuddha_3 SITTING COURTSIDE. WORLD CUP TROLLED LAST TIME. PLEASE CLUTCH UP.SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG GOING TO THE LAKERS GAME WITH @Thebuddha_3 SITTING COURTSIDE. WORLD CUP TROLLED LAST TIME. PLEASE CLUTCH UP. 🙏 SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG https://t.co/rVxLRDqPz9

Social media reactions to xQc sitting at the NBA game

Here are some choice reactions to the streamer's unique way of sitting courtside:

Redditors commenting the posture (Image via r/memes)

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and has become a household name in the streaming industry. He recently won the Best Just Chatting Streamer award at the YouTube Streamy Awards 2022.

Poll : 0 votes