"It'll probably be long" - xQc left stunned by Forsen's fourth ban on Twitch

During a livestream on April 21, 2023, Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to the news of fellow content creator Sebastian "Forsen" being banned from the platform for the fourth time. The automated Twitter account @StreamerBans informed the community earlier in the day about the same. At the time of writing, neither the streamer nor the Amazon-owned platform has disclosed the reason for the suspension.

xQc was left stunned upon seeing the tweet and speculated that Forsen's Twitch ban could potentially be lengthy:

"Oh no, chat! It'll probably be long. It'll probably be long, though!"

"This is so stupid" - xQc on Forsen's most recent Twitch ban

At the 22-minute mark of his broadcast on April 21, xQc came across the top post on r/LivestreamFail, the streamer-focused forum, which announced Forsen's fourth Twitch ban. The former Overwatch pro was taken aback and exclaimed:

"Wait, what even happened?! What even happened?"

He began reading the comments posted under the thread. Some Redditors claimed that Sebastian had been suspended due to watching questionable and explicit content on his channel. Felix asked viewers if his Minecraft speedrunning rival had another "horse" incident:

"Another horse? Chat, is it another horse, again? 'Which of the million questionable YouTube links was it?' 'The c*m one.' 'Banned for watching (unrecognizable).' What the f**k? Wait... what?"

Timestamp: 00:22:00

According to some viewers, xQc also watched a video that Forsen had seen on stream. The French-Canadian streamer responded:

"I watched part of it? Yeah, maybe the clip. I mean, it really doesn't matter much. I mean... if it's a problem, it should have been deleted or I should have been moderated. But it wasn't. So, what can I do? I watched a clip. If it's on Twitch, it is what is."

The conversation concluded with the 27-year-old sharing his thoughts on the situation:

"This is so stupid."

Fans react to streamer's clip

Felix's take on Sebastian's Twitch ban went viral on YouTube, attracting over 165 reactions in the comments section. Here's a snapshot:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Forsen's previous ban was recorded two years ago on November 26, 2020. He was suspended for one month after accidentally displaying a s*xually explicit video on his livestream. Readers can learn more about the 32-year-old's prior Twitch bans by clicking here.

