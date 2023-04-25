"I don't believe either of them are cowards" - NBA champion takes shots at Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks for avoiding media

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were both unavailable to the media following the Memphis Grizzlies' 117-111 Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The Grizzlies are now down 3-1 in the series and are on the verge of elimination. Speaking on NBA Today, NBA champion Richard Jefferson criticized Morant and Brooks for avoiding the media, stating:

"You can't talk the talk and then not walk the walk. It's okay to make a mistake. It's okay to have a bad game and then go face it, 'cause when you when, everybody wants to talk when they win. They are sprinting to the podium. Everybody's up there. When you struggle, that's really where you show your true character.

"Dillon Brooks, as much as we crack jokes, I love his fire. I love the energy... If you're not going to talk to the media after two straight games, that, to me, is cowardice, and I don't believe either of them are cowards. I'm not saying that. I'm saying to avoid that smoke after talking the talk, you can't avoid the media.

"That's something to me I just can't get on board with. Stand there, say we've got to play better, but to have both guys, especially Dillon Brooks, that's just unacceptable."

Check out Richard Jefferson's comments on Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks below:

It is unclear why Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks skipped out on post-game availability, however, neither player played well. Morant finished with 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block, however, he shot just 8-24 from the field, 1-6 from three-point range and 2-4 from the free-throw line. Brooks had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 4-11 from the field, 1-7 from three-point range and 2-2 from the free-throw line.

Can Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies bounce back?

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a 3-1 hole against the Los Angeles Lakers with the series headed back to Memphis for Game 5. The Grizzlies will face a nearly impossible task, however.

LeBron James has never lost any of the 16 series' in which his team has gone ahead 3-1. 12 of those series' were closed out in five games, while the remaining four were closed out in six games.

While the Grizzlies were among the best teams in the NBA during the regular season, they have had a tough time against the Lakers. Memphis has been unable to win any of the three games with star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup. Playing at home could increase their chances of extending the series to six games, however, it is unlikely that they will be able to reel off three straight wins.

