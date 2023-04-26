"We had the Championship rings": Buddha and xQc got to play with NBA Championship rings while watching Lakers vs Grizzlies

Felix "xQc" and Lucas "Buddha" had a blast at the recent NBA game between the Lakers and the Grizzlies. As LA residents, the streamers were rooting for the home side and were pretty excited to see players like LeBron James in action. A memorable moment during the game was when someone from the Lakers organization gave the two streamers a couple of Championship rings from the 2020 NBA Championship to play with. Fans enthusiastically shared memes and stories about the streamers' court-side appearance on social media.

Buddha took to his Twitch channel to shed some light on what happened during the match. While looking at a photo of him and xQc wearing the rings from 2020 when the Lakers last won the NBA Championship, he said:

"Bro, we had the Championship f*cking rings! The 2020 Championship ring in my f*cking hand. It was f*cking crazy!"

"He is a definite Juicer": Buddha reveals Anthony Davis of Lakers is an ardent xQc fan

Buddha was talking about the many experiences he and his fellow Twitch streamer had at the match when he revealed that one of the people from Lakers approached the two streamers while the game was on and offered them the opportunity to take a look at the NBA Championship rings:

"So we are watching the game, and this guy comes up. I guess this guy knew xQc's management, right? And he is like, 'Yo, check these rings out, you know, play with them. We will be back, hope you're enjoying the game, hope you are enjoying the seats.'"

It was clearly a big deal for both of them, with Felix even tweeting about it. However, after mentioning how amazing it felt to interact with the iconic rings, Buddha immediately revealed that Lakers player and NBA legend Anthony Davis is a fan of the 'the Juicer':

"They let us play with it. We are taking photos... Bro, as soon as we got there, f*cking AD is on the court, like laying down. Like, getting his legs stretched and sh*t. He looks right to xQc and waves hi to him, bro."

Noting that Anthony Davis did not wave at him, Buddha announced that the iconic power forward was definitely a fan of the Canadian streamer:

"He is a definite Juicer."

Fans react to the Championship Rings and Anthony Davis

Here are some fan reactions to the streamers' experience at the Lakers game.

Fans talking about Anthony Davis (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

In the same stream, Buddha also revealed that the two of them were close to getting kicked out of the venue.

Poll : 0 votes