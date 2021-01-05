nCORE Games FAU-G: Everything we know about the game so far

Fearless and United Guards, or FAU-G, is undoubtedly among one of the most anticipated mobile titles in India. The announcement of the game was made by Akshay Kumar in September, just a few days after 118 Chinese apps and games got banned in India, including PUBG Mobile.

The title has created quite the hype, as fans and players are excited to try it out. It was also announced that 20% of the net revenue generated would be donated to the BharatKeVeer trust. FAU-G is being developed under the mentorship of the Bollywood superstar.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

FAU-G release date

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The much-awaited title is scheduled for release on January 26th, 2021. The developers have also released the game’s anthem, meaning that it is only a matter of time before players can try it.

Teaser

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The first teaser of FAU-G was dropped on Dussehra, in October. It showcased a few scenes of the Galwan Valley, rumored to be the title’s first level. However, it didn’t contain any gameplay footage.

Developers

The title is being developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games publisher.

Gameplay

The developers haven’t revealed the gameplay of the title. However, according to a previous report, FAU-G will not be featuring the battle royale mode at the time of release, and that will be added with future updates.

The game will be based on real-world scenarios that will educate players of the soldiers’ sacrifice. Various leaks have suggested that the title could follow an episode or level-based sequence. Also, a screenshot on the Google Play Store showcases 2 in-game currencies.

Age rating

Age rating changed to teen

FAU-G earlier had a content rating of above 16 on the Google Play Store, but they later changed it to ‘Teen,’ i.e., the game contains violence and blood.

Pre-registrations

The pre-registrations of FAU-G were opened up on November 30th, 2020. It received an incredible response from the community, as over one million users registered within the first 24 hours.

Players can follow these steps to pre-register for FAU-G:

Step 1: They have to visit the official page of FAU-G on Google Play Store here.

Click the pre-registraion button

Step 2: Next, they can press the "Pre-registration" button.

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting them to confirm the pre-registration.

Press OK button

Step 4: They can press, OK.

If users wish to download the game when it is made available, they can tap the "install when available" option.