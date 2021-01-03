nCore Games releases official FAU-G anthem, game to release in January 2021

The announcement of FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards was made by Akshay Kumar back in early September, just a few days after the suspension of PUBG Mobile and other 117 applications. The game managed to catch the attention of the mobile community in India.

The actor also announced that 20% of the net revenue generated would be donated to the BharatKeVeer Trust. Under Akshay Kumar's mentorship, the title is being developed by nCore Games, a Bangalore-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

After the wait of almost a month, the game's teaser was finally released on Dussehra, which showed glimpses of the action between the two nations and the Galwan Valley.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



Happy #Dussehra@akshaykumar @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #FAUG pic.twitter.com/dZJgiVTxeT — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) October 25, 2020

The users were divided over the teaser, but it managed to ignite the hype and excitement. While the pre-registrations are already underway for over a month, the developers today have revealed the release date of the action title.

Official FAU-G anthem released, game to release in January 2021

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Players will be able to try out the highly anticipated title on January 26th, 2021. Alongside the announcement of the release date, the developers – nCore Games also shared the anthem of FAU-G. The tweet read:

"What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem FAU:G! Launch 26/1"

In the background, the players could see a skirmish at LAC – Ladakh. Fans are delighted with the announcement and cannot wait for the release of FAU-G.

Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCore Games, tweeted the following:

"Meri thartee te paer vi na paana! this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now."

Meri thartee te paer vi na paana!

this is an ultimatum! Get ready to witness the spectacular fearless song anthem for FAU:G! Game Pre-register now. #FAUG #BeFearless @nCore_games

Launch 26 Jan

Pre-registration link: https://t.co/BhrAfsqwRj@AkshayKumar @BharatKeVeer https://t.co/1vBlnoGeuD — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) January 3, 2021

How to pre-register

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G:

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Click here to visit the page.

Step 2: Next, they would have to tap on the "Pre-register" button.

Click the "Pre-register" button

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop-up, asking them to confirm the registration. Lastly, tap the "OK" button.

Click the "OK" button

