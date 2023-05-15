"Need to go through with the rebranding" - Disguised Toast explains why he hasn't launched highly-anticipated DSG merch

During a recent livestream, popular Twitch personality Jeremy "Disguised Toast" provided an update regarding highly-anticipated merchandise featuring his professional Valorant esports team, DSG. The streamer explained why he hasn't launched a clothing line, claiming that he owes it to his community to create 'decent things.'

Continuing further, Disguised Toast suggested that DSG needs to undergo rebranding. He assured fans that the iconic doodle-style branding would remain:

"So, I need to go through with the rebranding first and before all of you go, 'No! Keep the doodles and crap.' No, no, no, no. I think the doodle will always be part of (the) DSG history. I think, tradition-wise, I'll always draw a doodle or any new players joining the org."

"I know you f**kers will buy it" - Disguised Toast shares update on DSG-themed merchandise and organization's rebranding

Disguised Toast was busy playing World of Warcraft when his attention was drawn to a viewer who asked if he would break even if he accepted a merchandise sponsorship. The streamer responded:

"Uhh... probably? But... that, like, I'm aware of merchandise sponsorship. I do it on my personal level, right? But, you can't just say, 'Oh, just do sponsorship.' Like, okay. What does that look like? What is sponsorship? How is sponsorship?"

A few moments later, the OfflineTV member mentioned that he has done merchandising and was currently working on it. According to the streamer, before launching a product line, one must first focus on building a brand:

"Merch, I've done before. I can definitely see myself doing it and I'm working towards it. Before you can do merch, you have to do, like, branding. And as much as I would love to scam you guys and sell you guys shirts with the doodle on it. And I know you f**kers will buy it. I know you will buy anything."

The former Facebook Gaming content creator added:

"It's more... I need to have something for you guys that's decent. Like, my personal Disguised Toast Hoodie, I think it's pretty sick! I know it's sick because I wear it. There's a responsibility I have to you guys to make decent things."

Disguised Toast then revealed that he planned to rebrand DSG before the VCT playoffs:

"I'll let you guys in on a little secret. I thought I was going to do, like, a rebranding before playoffs this year, to be like, 'Okay! This is the new DSG rebranding right before the playoffs!"

Seso @SesoHQ



I decided to expand on what



We got here, Introducing the Disguised Esports design concept,I decided to expand on what @DisguisedToast started.We got here, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Introducing the Disguised Esports design concept, I decided to expand on what @DisguisedToast started.We got here, twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bsjnf08X3c

Fans react to Disguised Toast's clip

The YouTube comments section featured several reactions. Here's a snapshot:

Fans discussing the streamer's update in the YouTube comments section (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

While one viewer explained why they believed content creator-backed organizations are better than traditional ones, another community member referred to the streamer as "Ethical Toast."

Poll : 0 votes