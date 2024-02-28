"Needs to be faster for the TikTok brains": Fans react as Twitch streamer explains Last Epoch end-game at blinding speed

Twitch streamer Pohx, known for playing ARPGs like Last Epoch, Diablo 4, and Path of Exile, recently showed off how fast he can speak. During a recent stream, a viewer asked Pohx if he could explain Last Epoch's endgame. After taking a deep breath, he dropped a lengthy but swift explanation of exactly what players can do once they hit the level cap in the game.

This impressed some people but led others on the LiveStreamFails subreddit to be incredibly judgmental instead. Nonetheless, it was an incredibly impressive move on the Twitch streamer’s part, leading to a wide assortment of reactions:

“Needs to be faster for the TikTok brains”

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Netizens react to Twitch streamer Pohx explains Last Epoch’s endgame at lightning speed

(Clip begins at 5:58:00)

In less than a minute, Twitch streamer Pohx gave a succinct explanation of the main things you can do as a part of Last Epoch’s endgame. It was a pretty impressive rant where he talked about these things in depth. The below quote was said in one breath, without stopping or pausing:

“Endgame is kind of like Path of Exile where you’re basically mapping. So if you look here it’s kind of like different regions. Each region actually gives you an endgame bonus. If you actually go over here and look at your blessing, you actually gain permanent scaling. So the permanent scaling has an incentive so you kind of want to keep on doing it after you do it a bunch of times and when you do the last three ones you can empower them, makes everything stronger. Kind of like Red Maps in PoE but a little bit past that.”

The Twitch streamer then took a brief but deep breath before resuming his explanation of exactly what you could do in Last Epoch once you hit the end game. In his chat, there were responses like “Faster plz” and “Unclear speak faster pls”:

“At the end of timeline, so that basically when you’re running it a whole bunch, you actually build up civility, and when you have civility, you summon a quest echo, and when you summon the quest echo, you get to fight the boss. Each boss of each timeline has different drops so you can keep farming, and target farming, so you can pretty much make a new build.”

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

The reaction to the Twitch streamer’s speed and explanation was mixed. However, some chose to focus on what he was playing, which was a Righteous Fire build from Path of Exile, but in Last Epoch. This is known as a Judgment Aura Paladin build in Last Epoch and is one that players should certainly consider playing.

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/RememberThis6989 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Some were impressed by his ability to speak so quickly, but others joked about it needing more things going on on the screen. Some netizens also talked about how many filler adverbs were used, such as “actually”.

This Twitch clip was viewed over 19,000 times as of writing, showing that even if people don’t care for the types of words he used, it was certainly a moment viewed by many Twitch viewers and streamers.