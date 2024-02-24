What should you do after completing the main story in Last Epoch?

Last Epoch’s story delivers an action-packed narrative where players are tasked with unraveling the corruption that spreads across Ettera. It should roughly take 14–16 hours to wrap up the entire campaign, which is quite a short time span. Hence, after covering the entire chapter, players will likely wonder about the next course of action.

As with most ARPGs, Last Epoch’s story serves as somewhat of a tutorial for the combat, and after completing it, the end-game grind kicks in. This is where Last Epoch’s Monolith of Fate comes in, and most post-campaign activities will be associated with this dungeon.

This article discusses everything you can do after completing the main story.

List of things you should do after completing the main story in Last Epoch

1) Clear Timelines within the Monolith

A snippet of the Timeline map (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Progress through the main story in Last Epoch to come across the Monolith of Fate at a town zone called End of Time, located next to Agony. You can venture into the dungeon using the teleporter that appears in the hub.

The Monolith has a network of Timelines, which are the mini islands on the map. Your post-campaign adventure should include clearing them to obtain Blessings for your characters. Initially, you will have access to one Timeline, and more islands will be unlocked depending on your choices during the Echo quest.

Your goal should be to complete the normal versions of Spirits of Fire, The Last Ruin, and The Age of Winter. This will activate the Empowered Timelines, where you can increase Corruption to obtain high-quality loot.

2) Farm Stability to unlock Echo quest

Clear the Echoes at the edge to obtain Stability (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This is another activity within Last Epoch’s Monolith of Fate that is intertwined with the Timeline progression. Each island within the dungeon has Echo webs, the branching system of nodes. You must clear them to obtain the Stability required to unlock unique quests.

The further you are away from the starting nodes, the more Stability you acquire. So, charting the optimal route to reach the Echoes at the edge is strongly advised to lubricate the process. Next, complete the Echo quests, which should be unlocked by then, and make your way to the final battle. A new Timeline will be unlocked after defeating the quest boss.

3) Farm Unique drops to craft Legendary items

Use the Eternity Cache to farm Legendary Items (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Now, all that’s left is to farm some end-game gear to strengthen your character. You get better Unique items from the Monolith by increasing your Corruption level. You can quickly build up the stat by defeating the Shade of Orobyss, mostly found in the Echoes towards the edge.

Rinse and repeat the process until you find the gear piece with high Legendary Points. You can use them to craft Legendary items via the Eternity Cache, located within the Temporal Sanctum dungeon.

