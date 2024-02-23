All Last Epoch Masteries explained: Which one is for you?

The class system is an important element in an ARPG, and Last Epoch has done a phenomenal job in this regard. It offers five primary classes, with three Masteries under each. This adds up to a total of 15 specializations, from which you can choose only one at the beginning of your journey across the desolate World of Eterra.

Which Mastery you should get is an important question to ask, considering you cannot switch to another class later. This article details every Mastery to help you choose the right specialization.

Every Last Epoch Mage Mastery explored

In Last Epoch, Mages have complete control over the power of arcane and are usually capable of casting spells from a distance. With the right character builds, they become a force to be reckoned with, as the ability to fight enemies from outside harm’s way is simply too strong.

Here is a list of all the Mage Mastery classes:

Runemaster : They are the wielders of raw arcane power and can use Runic Invocation to summon intricate spells. They can combine the runes to cast unique magics, which allows them to be extremely adaptive to any combat situation.

: They are the wielders of raw arcane power and can use Runic Invocation to summon intricate spells. They can combine the runes to cast unique magics, which allows them to be extremely adaptive to any combat situation. Spellblade : The Spellblade Mages are the true masters of adaptability, as they incorporate both magic and swords into their fighting style. They are considered closed-range fighters who can also enchant their melee weapon to unleash lethal blows on foes.

: The Spellblade Mages are the true masters of adaptability, as they incorporate both magic and swords into their fighting style. They are considered closed-range fighters who can also enchant their melee weapon to unleash lethal blows on foes. Sorcerer: In terms of burst damage, Sorcerers prevail over any other Mages. Most of their attacks are long-range, and they can cast a variety of heavy-hitting spells to overwhelm enemies in battle.

Every Last Epoch Acolyte Mastery explored

The Acolytes are seemingly the counterparts of Mages, as they can also use spells to dispatch monsters in Eterra. What separates the former is their prowess in the forbidden art that primarily concerns curses and the undead.

Listed below are all the Acolyte Mastery classes:

Necromancer : Necromancers are among the powerful beings in Ettera who have access to the army of undead. Their playstyle revolves around summoning various zombie minions and manipulating their status to gain a combat advantage.

: Necromancers are among the powerful beings in Ettera who have access to the army of undead. Their playstyle revolves around summoning various zombie minions and manipulating their status to gain a combat advantage. Lich : Units that fall under this category specialize in draining the life force out of foes using various magics and weapons. They can further convert the siphoned vitality into their own HP to shine as the ultimate self-sustaining entity.

: Units that fall under this category specialize in draining the life force out of foes using various magics and weapons. They can further convert the siphoned vitality into their own HP to shine as the ultimate self-sustaining entity. Warlock: Being the masters of dark magic, Warlocks are seemingly the most fearsome of all Acolytes. Their curses can easily shatter hordes of enemies with their weakening curses and powerful magic that mostly deals damage over time.

Every Last Epoch Rogue Mastery explored

The Rogue class features nimble assassins that have all the tools to handle close-quarter and long-range combat. They have some of the most fun to use specializations, such as:

Bladedancer : Despite being the squishiest characters, Bladedancers are equipped with unmatched damage output. They are lethal, close-range warriors with access to the most evasive playstyle.

: Despite being the squishiest characters, Bladedancers are equipped with unmatched damage output. They are lethal, close-range warriors with access to the most evasive playstyle. Marksman : Rogues with the Marksman Mastery lean towards archery. This allows them to excel as long-range fighters who can also tackle waves of enemies with their excellent set of AoE skills.

: Rogues with the Marksman Mastery lean towards archery. This allows them to excel as long-range fighters who can also tackle waves of enemies with their excellent set of AoE skills. Falconer: Units in this category have mastered the art of deception to riddle enemies with their traps and other ensnaring setups. They can command the Falcon to actively participate in battles, which is a unique trait to have.

Every Last Epoch Primalist Mastery explored

RPGs often provide a category of units that is deeply rooted in nature, and in the case of Last Epoch, Primalist is that class. Units in it can merge elemental power with weapons and can also summon companions to fend off enemies.

Here are all the Primalist Masteries available in the game:

Shaman : Characters with this Mastery are deeply connected to the forces of nature, as they summon various totems to unleash storms and lightning. They are also capable of enhancing their vitality and strength during combat.

: Characters with this Mastery are deeply connected to the forces of nature, as they summon various totems to unleash storms and lightning. They are also capable of enhancing their vitality and strength during combat. Beastmaster : Animal companions are a great asset for the Primalist, and the Beastmaster has the ability to command them. The summoned creatures can easily munch down any hostile creature that appears in their path.

: Animal companions are a great asset for the Primalist, and the Beastmaster has the ability to command them. The summoned creatures can easily munch down any hostile creature that appears in their path. Druid: Units under this option can be considered the shapeshifters of the Last Epoch who possess powerful close combat potential. They usually draw power from the creature they morph into, which is an indispensable trait.

Every Last Epoch Sentinel Mastery explored

The Sentinels are designed to be the classic warriors who are typically armed with heavy melee weapons and shields. The following list outlines their Masteries:

Forge Guard : Some Sentinels, like the Forge Guards, have access to magic. They can use this property to summon weapons and armor, which aids them in the battle.

: Some Sentinels, like the Forge Guards, have access to magic. They can use this property to summon weapons and armor, which aids them in the battle. Paladin : Only the holy Sentinels can be classified under Paladin Mastery. They uphold the power of righteousness to eradicate all evils in Eterra, using various holy sigils.

: Only the holy Sentinels can be classified under Paladin Mastery. They uphold the power of righteousness to eradicate all evils in Eterra, using various holy sigils. Void Knight: The Void Knights are hybrid Sentinels that are corrupted by the void. As a result, they have gained access to the dark arts and can imbue their weapons with magic to defeat foes in the arena.

Which Last Epoch Mastery should you choose?

Simply put, every Mastery class in Last Epoch is quite usable with the right build, so the final boils down to your playstyle preference. For instance, if you like summons, then Necromancer and Beastmaster are the perfect picks.

For tankier options, you can either pick Paladin, Druid, or Void King. Then, there are characters that are better for ranged combat if you wish to snipe the enemy, such as Sorcerers and Marksman.

