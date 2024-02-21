Last Epoch Crafting Guide

Last Epoch’s crafting system is in a league of its own, featuring quite a few intricate elements, ranging from a durability meter to modifiers, all of which lets you fine-tune your equipment. While the process might seem confusing at first, you should be able to get a hang of it after a few forges. Besides, a proper insight into all the components will bring you closer to creating the ultimate gear you need to save Eterra.

This guide will cover everything about crafting in the Last Epoch.

How does crafting work in Last Epoch

Preview of the Forge menu (Image via Youtube/ Manarith/Eleventh Hour Games)

Crafting in Last Epoch is an easy task as long as you have a clear idea of the following elements:

The Forge menu is where the crafting takes place. You can access it by pressing the “F” key.

You can “shift+ right click” on the item or drag and drop it at the center of the Forge menu to proceed.

The large slot in the middle and the plus sign on the left denote an open affix slot. Affixes are the modifiers for any equipment.

The Forging Potential specified at the top of the menu signifies the durability of the item. It will get consumed in the crafting process unless you use other components to modify it.

With that in mind, you can jump right into the Forge menu and customize an item using the crafting materials listed below:

Shards

Runes

Glyphs

Go through the following section to learn more about each of the materials.

What are Shards in Last Epoch?

As specified, the Shards are an essential crafting component in Last Epoch that makes up one of the affixes of an item. Depending on your needs, place them in a new spot or upgrade an existing modifier. The latter is possible only when you have Shards containing the same stat.

Click on the icon beside the scroll sign to add whichever you require.

All Runes and their effects

Use the Rune to change crafting results (Image via Youtube/ Manarith/Eleventh Hour Games)

Inside the Forge menu, you can add Runes by clicking on the “+” icon within a hexagon located below the Affix Shards slot. You get a few different options for this crafting material, and its primary purpose is to transform the modifiers of your item.

Here is an overview of all the runes and their effects:

Rune of Shattering : Destroys an item and turns it into Affix Shards.

: Destroys an item and turns it into Affix Shards. Rune of Refinemen t: Reroll all values of affixes within their tier range.

t: Reroll all values of affixes within their tier range. Rune of Removal : It removes a random affix from an item and refunds the same as shards.

: It removes a random affix from an item and refunds the same as shards. Rune of Discovery : Generates an affix for all open slots without consuming any Forging Potential. This rune also has an increased chance of rolling a rare affix.

: Generates an affix for all open slots without consuming any Forging Potential. This rune also has an increased chance of rolling a rare affix. Rune of Shaping : Rerolls any implicit trait that has a roll range. It concerns modifiers that are exclusive to a particular piece of equipment.

: Rerolls any implicit trait that has a roll range. It concerns modifiers that are exclusive to a particular piece of equipment. Rune of Ascendance : Transforms Common, Magic, or Rare items into unique ones at the cost of at least 1 Forging Potential.

: Transforms Common, Magic, or Rare items into unique ones at the cost of at least 1 Forging Potential. Rune of Research : Coverts an Experimental Affix into a Sealed Affix. As a result, a new slot is unlocked for regular modifiers.

: Coverts an Experimental Affix into a Sealed Affix. As a result, a new slot is unlocked for regular modifiers. Rune of Creation: You can use this Rune to duplicate an item, but it will roll with zero Forging Potential.

All Glyphs and their effects

Add Glyphs to the Forge through the scroll icon (Image via Youtube/Manarith/Eleventh Hour Games)

Regardless of your class mastery in Last Epoch, you can always jazz up your item affixes using Glyphs. This nifty component comes in various types and effects, which are as follows:

Glyph of Hope : Offers a 25% chance for your item to not consume Forging Potential.

: Offers a 25% chance for your item to not consume Forging Potential. Glyph of Chaos : This is a randomizer, as it can change the affix of a craft. Caution is advised for this Glyph, as it can either strengthen your item or ruin it.

: This is a randomizer, as it can change the affix of a craft. Caution is advised for this Glyph, as it can either strengthen your item or ruin it. Glyph of Order : Use the Glyph of Order to have more control over the final affixes, as it modifies the item in such a way that a particular stat will remain within its percentile range.

: Use the Glyph of Order to have more control over the final affixes, as it modifies the item in such a way that a particular stat will remain within its percentile range. Glyph of Despair: Simply put, this rare modifier provides a chance to seal one of your chosen affixes. The sealed modification cannot be changed further and occupies a separate slot.

Check out our other Last Epoch articles:

Last Epoch 2024 content roadmap || Last Epoch release date || Falconer Mastery skills || Warlock Mastery skills