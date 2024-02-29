5 best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch

The best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch excel in all facets of gameplay, such as leveling, Monoliths, boss encounters, speed-farming, and Arenas, even in Hardcore mode. Every base class in the game, like Sentinel, can be further specialized into one of three masteries: Paladin, Void Knight, and Forge Guard. Each offers a completely unique experience, both thematically and in terms of gameplay.

There is a large variety of Sentinel builds in Last Epoch, with some outperforming others. In the current meta, Paladin builds among the three Sentinel Class Masteries dominate in almost all aspects of gameplay. However, this doesn't imply builds for the other two masteries are incapable of completing all content; they just might make certain content more challenging.

This article will list the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 Sentinel builds in Last Epoch you should try in update 1.0

1) Bleed Hammerdin Paladin

Hammer Throw is an extremely strong ability (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Bleed Hammerdin Paladin is undeniably one of the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch, offering easy-to-play mechanics, impressive clear speed, and remarkable survivability in end-game scenarios.

This build utilizes Hammer Throw to create spirals of hammers, swiftly applying lethal stacks of Bleed to nearby enemies. With multiple buffs and movement abilities in its kit, the Bleed Hammerdin Paladin is a well-rounded build that excels in the Endless Arena, even in the Hardcore mode.

2) Judgement Aura Paladin

Consecrated Aura is a powerful dual-effect spell (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Judgment Aura Paladin stands out as one of the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch, thanks to its exceptional group combination, impressive sustain, and incredible mitigation of Damage over Time (DoT) effects.

This build relies on the Judgement ability to cast Consecrated Aura, a dual-effect DoT spell. It burns enemies and provides healing for you and your allies simultaneously. Additionally, all buffs and healing abilities in this build affect the player character and allies, making it an excellent choice for multiplayer gameplay.

3) Holy Trail Javelin Paladin

Holy Trail and Javelin are two of the main abilities of this build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Holy Trail Javelin Paladin continues the trend of previous builds and stands as one of the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch. Its beginner-friendly nature, suitability for party play, and impressive area-of-effect healing capabilities make it a top-tier option.

This build utilizes the Javelin ability to create Holy Trail, a potent spell that inflicts damage on enemies while simultaneously healing you and your allies. With a diverse range of support abilities, offensive buffs, debuffs, and movement abilities at the build's disposal, it's well-equipped to handle any challenging or tricky situation.

4) Manifest Armor Forge Guard

Manifest Armor Forge Guard boasts exorbitant single-target DPS, making it one of the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch, especially for boss fights. It's also easy to play and beginner-friendly, as it doesn't require any Unique items to perform at its full potential.

This build uses abilities like Void Cleave and Shield Throw in conjunction with the heavy armor construct summoned through the Manifest Armor ability to inflict extra damage on enemies. While it's somewhat sluggish when it comes to Monoliths, it compensates by swiftly annihilating bosses in the endgame.

5) Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight

Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight is one of the best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch. It's proficient in every aspect of gameplay, similar to the prior builds. However, unlike the Paladin, this build harnesses the dark forces of the Void, serving as its sinister counterpart.

In terms of playstyle, this build closely resembles the Bleed Hammerdin Paladin, as it also utilizes Hammer Throw to trigger Smite for most of its damage output. However, it inflicts Void Damage instead of Bleed. Nevertheless, Hammer Throw remains extremely strong in the current meta, making this a powerful build.

