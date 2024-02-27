Is there transmog in Last Epoch? Answered

Transmog in Last Epoch is undeniably one of the most sought-after gameplay features, alongside combat enhancements, end-game content, and bug fixes. It's usually a part of the core monetization models of live-service games with cosmetic cash shop items while incentivizing players to pursue goals beyond the gear grind, which can become monotonous over time. This offers players a level of freedom in customization that is beyond simply acquiring gear sets for character power.

With the huge success of the title's full release with update 1.0, many newcomers might wonder — is there transmog in Last Epoch? This article will address such questions.

What is transmog in Last Epoch?

Transmog is a system that enables players to change the appearance of their equipment to suit their preferences while retaining the bonuses of their gear sets.

The transmog system can serve as a major drive for many players in MMOs. They enable players to showcase their achievements to others with unique cosmetics, often inspiring them to tackle challenging or older content in the game. This improves replayability and ensures that older content remains relevant.

Can players customize the appearances of their character's gear using transmog in Last Epoch?

As of the time of writing, there's no transmog in Last Epoch, meaning players can't alter the appearance of their characters without equipping different gear sets or purchasing skins from the cash shop. However, the developer, Eleventh Hour Games, has previously expressed plans to implement this feature.

While there's no current statement regarding transmog in Last Epoch, the Game Director, 'Moxjet200,' stated previously in a forum post:

"We are diligently working on adding new visuals in terms of different armor sets, weapons, and uniques and we very much want to be able to transmog as well. The system will support it because of cosmetic MTX and we have had some discussions on what transmog for gear you pick up while playing will look like, but we haven’t 100% nailed down the specifics".

"I’m comfortable saying you can expect it in the future though. The cosmetics just haven’t been the primary focus as we’re still developing classes and progression systems."

While awaiting the implementation of the transmog system, players can explore the in-game cash shop, which offers pets, character skins, and accessory effects for character customization. These cash shop items don't provide any stat bonuses and are only for cosmetic purposes.

