Does using Save Editor in Last Epoch get you banned?

The Save Editor in Last Epoch is a tool comparable to a Cheat Engine. Similar tools have been used in other games for a very long time, offering numerous utilities that can benefit players across various aspects of gameplay, including speedrunning content, attempting no-hit runs, or simply experimenting with different builds.

However, it can also be utilized for nefarious purposes, such as exploiting gameplay systems. This is why using it may violate many games' Terms of Service and lead to a permanent ban.

With the introduction of the Full Offline Mode and various available builds, players might want to use a Save Editor in Last Epoch; however, whether using one can result in a ban ponders their minds. This article will address such questions.

What is a Save Editor in Last Epoch?

A Save Editor in Last Epoch is a tool that allows players to edit their saved game files. This can include modifying character attributes, inventory items, quest progress, and other aspects of gameplay. It even allows them to change the values and affixes of every item in their inventory.

Can you get banned by using a Save Editor in Last Epoch?

Using a Save Editor is strictly against Last Epoch's Terms of Service. So yes, it can result in a permanent ban. Any sudden alterations to the game files made on the user's end create a disparity on the server side. If it's detected, which is highly probable, the developer, Eleventh Hour Games, will likely ban the account without hesitation.

However, the game's full release with update 1.0 introduced the feature to let players enjoy the game completely offline. So, using the Save Editor in offline mode might be the safest option. But there's no guarantee that doing so will prevent your account from getting banned.

Note that the game regularly receives new patches, and while the Save Editor worked in the past, the constant updates can render it completely obsolete.

Why use a Save Editor in Last Epoch?

Besides nefarious purposes like obtaining rare items without farming them or cheating against other players in the Leaderboards, the Save Editor can be used for ethically valid reasons.

Many no-hit or speed-runners use such a tool to practice specific sections of the game, and theory crafters utilize them to test various builds and analyze the game's meta. However, even in those circumstances, it's not used during an actual playthrough to maintain the integrity of the experience.

