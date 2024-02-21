Last Epoch system requirements: Minimum and recommended specs in patch 1.0

The minimum and recommended Last Epoch system requirements after its full launch on February 21, 2024, will not undergo significant changes despite the major visual upgrades coming to the game. It's surprising that after being in early access for around five years with numerous additions and changes, the game will still run optimally on the same specs.

While those playing the game from its initial launch may find it reassuring that they won't need to upgrade their PC specs to play update 1.0, others might be curious about the Last Epoch system requirements.

This article will list the title's system requirements on both Windows and Linux operating systems.

Minimum and recommended Last Epoch system requirements

Below are the Last Epoch system requirements on Windows operating system:

Minimum requirements

You will require a 64-bit processor and operating system to play Last Epoch.

Operating system: Windows 10 is the minimum requirement.

Recommended requirements

Similar to the minimum requirements, a 64-bit processor and operating system are recommended to play Last Epoch.

Operating system: Windows 10 or Windows 11 are the recommended options.

Note that while a broadband Internet connection is necessary to download the game, update 1.0 will introduce a Full Offline Mode. This mode can be enabled in the title's launch options on Steam. It's a unique feature that isn't available in many popular ARPGs, including Diablo 4 or Path of Exile.

The Last Epoch system requirements for those playing on a Steam Deck or Linux are almost the same, barring the operating system. Here are the minimum and recommended operating systems to play the title:

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Ubuntu 16.04 is the minimum requirement.

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Ubuntu 20.04 or later versions are the recommended options.

The title originally supported Windows 7 throughout the early access phase. However, from January 1, 2024, the Steam version only supports Windows 10 and later versions.

