Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list: All classes ranked

In the Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list, classes are ranked based on their combat prowess relative to each other. After being in early access, the title will finally have its full release with update 1.0 on February 21, 2024. The official launch will introduce a diverse range of features and content to the game.

That said, the Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list will likely not see any drastic changes, barring the addition of the remaining two masteries. These will be added to the game with its full launch.

This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list based on the current meta. The list will be updated to include the two new masteries with the game's full launch and adjusted based on any balance changes.

Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list (February 2024)

The Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list consists of thirteen masteries that belong to five base classes. These are themed after popular fantasy tropes. You can select the base class while creating a character, while the masteries are unlocked by completing a quest later in the campaign.

You can choose the following base classes and masteries in Last Epoch:

Mage

Runemaster

Spellblade

Sorcerer

Primalist

Shaman

Beastmaster

Druid

Acolyte

Lich

Necromancer

Warlock (update 1.0)

Rogue

Bladedancer

Marksman

Falconer (update 1.0)

Sentinel

Forge Guard

Void Knight

Paladin

Warlock and Falconer masteries will be added with the full release.

S-tier

Necromancer is an Acolyte class mastery in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The masteries ranked in the S-tier boast the most powerful builds in the game, dominating all aspects of gameplay, such as Monoliths, speed farming, leveling, and arenas. They are exceptionally powerful against bosses and demonstrate remarkable versatility in the endgame.

The masteries that belong to the S-tier are the following:

Necromancer

Lich

Runemaster

Druid

A-tier

The masteries ranked in the A-tier have varied builds frequently described as being a jack of all trades, master of none. While these may occasionally match the performance of S-tier masteries in certain aspects of gameplay, they may not excel as consistently as others.

Here are the masteries that belong to the A-tier:

Sorcerer

Bladedancer

Paladin

Marksman

B-tier

Beastmaster is a Primalist class mastery in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

B-tier masteries comprise builds often outperformed by other masteries in different facets of gameplay. While certain builds can be competitive, there are always better options.

The B-tier masteries are the following:

Void Knight

Forgeguard

Beastmaster

C-tier

Even with the best available builds for the masteries in this tier, their performance is lacking against almost every other mastery due to major issues in their gameplay. While they can be buffed or fixed in the future, playing these masteries currently feels like hard mode.

The masteries that belong to this tier are the following:

Shaman

Spellblade

