Last Epoch Campaign Speedrunning guide (All Acts covered)

With Last Epoch Season 2 beginning soon, players will no doubt want to speedrun the Campaign as fast as possible. There’s lots of great new content in the endgame, after all, so it won’t be a surprise to see players rush through as fast as possible to get there. If that’s you, this article can help you get there. However, this isn’t a guide that’ll recommend a bunch of expensive gear, or require a specific class. You should play the game in a manner that fits you best.

There’s no real wrong way to play Last Epoch, regardless of what class you play. If it’s your first playthrough, we still recommend playing through the game at your own pace, getting to the endgame whenever you finally arrive there. However, there are a few tricks to be aware of, such as dungeons you can use to skip entire chapters. We’ll cover those below.

How to get through the Last Epoch Campaign faster: Speedrunning Tips for each Act

The way we’ve designers this Last Epoch campaign speedrun, is to focus on highlighting the sidequests you do need to pick up and complete. These often give Passive Points, and occasionally Idol Slots. As this is a straightforward game, you’ll be pushing through main quests, unless we point out one that can be skipped.

We’ll also show you where the campaign skips are, if you want to attempt them. Essentially, you complete incredibly hard dungeons, and when you leave, you’re in a future act in the Last Epoch story.

Act 1

Act 1 is a nice, easy start for this game's overall campaign (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

There’s truthfully not a lot to say about Act 1 of Last Epoch’s Campaign, as it pertains to speedrunning it. Just play it through like you normally would, completing quests and moving through maps.

However, make sure you take the time to do the Storeroom Saboteurs side quest at the Fortress Wall — this unlocks a free Passive Point. However, we do recommend skipping Missing in the Highlands if you’re good for speed. This comes from Fitz the Grole Farmer.

Act 2

Don't forget to pick up your Mastery in Act 2 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Act 2 of the Last Epoch campaign is going to be speedrun pretty similar to the first. Focus on the main campaign, but do go out of your way to complete Ezra’s Ledger for a Passive Point.

When you get to the Precipice, after leaving the Time Rift, go left (Upper DIstrict), and do the side quest there for another Passive Point. Unlock your Mastery of choice, and pick up The Lesser Refuge and An Ancient Hunt but don’t complete them until Act 3. Do complete them though, for easy Passive Points, and two Idol Slots.

Act 3

The first skip can be found in Act 3 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In Act 3 of Last Epoch, focus on the main quest (The Ruined World), through The Sheltered Wood, The Surface, The Forsaken Trail and Cultist Camp. Rampage through these maps quickly. On The Surface map, you can activate the Lightless Arbor dungeon waypoint, which is incredibly important.

If you complete the boss of the dungeon (Level 20 area Tier 1), you can follow the path and drop right into Corrupted Lake in Act 4. You skip most of the third act, which doesn’t really have anything useful anyway. You should, however, complete the side quests The Lesser Refuge (Council Chambers) and Lightless Arbor (Lightless Arbor) for a total of four Passive Points.

Act 4

A much bigger skip can be found deep in Act 4 (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

A trio of important side quests are available in Act 4 of Last Epoc. A Study in Time (Outcast Camp), The Corrupted Lake (The Corrupted Lake), and Soulfire Bastion (Soulfire Bastion), which unlocks a total of 4 Passive Points. When at The Corrupted Lake, go far left, instead of down/right. You’ll also gain two Idol Slots as a result of this quest, making it important.

If you took the Act 3 skip, you’ll wind up at The Corrupted Lake, making that so much easier to get started. Act 4 of Last Epoch has one of the biggest campaign skip/speedrun trick in the whole campaign, if you ask me.

When you reach Soulfire Bastion’s Waypoint, you can tackle this dungeon (Level 45 area Tier 1). If you defeat Cremorus and follow the path, you’ll drop off in Kolheim Pass next to the Champions Gate (Arena Map). This completely skips Acts 5 and 6, dropping you in Chapter 7.

Act 5

If you have a Temporal Key, you can make a jump to the final act (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch’s Act 5 has five Passive Points you can pick up from quests. The Main quest The Oracle’s Aid has one, and you can get the rest from Hidden Gems (Majasan Desert), The Sapphire Tablet (The Oracle’s Abode), and Temporal Sanctum (Temporal Sanctum). While getting those Passive Points is important, there’s also a skip here.

The Temporal Sanctum is home to a gigantic skip in Last Epoch. When you defeat the boss, you can go through the tunnel behind the Eternity Cache, and it will drop you down into Act 9. However, you do need a Temporal Key to open the way, which are typically dropped by Level 54 enemies. That makes this skip particularly difficult, if it’s your first character.

Act 6

Act 6 is a pretty straight forward act with few major, necessary rewards (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

There isn’t a lot going on in Act 6 of Last Epoch, but you can pick up a pair of Passive Points — the first is from Main Quest The Immortal Citadel, and the second is from the side quest Alric’s Revenge (Yulia’s Haven). Other than that, you can freely just blitz from start to end of the MSQ.

Act 7

Are you missing some Idol Slots? There are a few options in this Act (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Act 7 is also fairly straightforward, so you’re more or less free to just push through the story. You can pick up a total of eight Idol Slots in this chapter. Two come from the lengthy A Heoboran Cure (Medicine Man) quest, Liberating the Nomads (Nomad Leader), and The Lance of Heorot (Main Quest) in The Tomb of Morditas.

Which of these you should do depends on how many you already have. Liberating the Nomads and The Lance of Heorot are both pretty simple and one is a Main Quest, with a reward of three Idol Slots. Take these into consideration before acting. It’s also worth noting that after the Temple of Heorot and the Wengari Fortress, you can head west and activate the Champions Gate waypoint, for the Arena.

Act 8

The end is in sight! (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you’re missing Passive Points, you can get a few more here in Act 8 of Last Epoch. One is found in the Main Quest Lagon, and the others are from side quests Liath’s Tower (Liath’s Road), and Destroying the Siege Camp (Etendell). Liath’s Tower also has a pair of Idol Slots as a reward, so it’s another chance to get to your 8/8 cap.

You can skip To Shell With It (Trade Prince Melvern), but it’s unlikely that you can skip Sirens and Sailors (Stranded Captain), since you need to go through The Strand of Storms map either way. It’s short, and you need that map for the MSQ. It’s a pretty straight forward act, at any rate.

Act 9

Once you finish the MSQ, you can get ready for mapping and the endgame content (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

There are a few noteworthy reward quests in Act 9 of Last Epoch, but one might be off the beaten path. If you took the Act 5 to 9 skip, Hartons Idol will be a bit out of the way, on the Crossroads map. Again, if you are missing Idol Slots, you can do Arjani, The Ruby Commander (Zerrick) or Desert Treasure (The Radiant Dunes). The Desert Treasure quest also grants a Passive Point, as does Oasis Hunt (Maj’Elka Upper District). Finally, there’s one more Passive Point in one of the last Main Quests, Apophis and Majasa.

That quest also grants +1 to all Attributes, so it’s another nice little bonus. Once you flattened the final boss, you can hop into the endgame, start mapping, and everything else new in Season 2.

