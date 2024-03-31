Last Epoch Erza's Ledger guide: Unique item choices, explained

Last Epoch Erza's Ledger is an early game side quest that offers you the choice of selecting a Unique item from two powerful options as rewards. The item you choose can either improve your survivability or increase your damage output during the game's early stages. Although only one can be obtained per playthrough, both Unique items in Last Epoch have significantly more powerful variants available in the endgame, so the decision is not game-defining.

That said, this article will help you determine which item is better suited for your build and guide you through completing the Last Epoch Erza's Ledger side quest.

Last Epoch Erza's Ledger and Artem's Offer side quests explained

Erza's Ledger side quest in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Mirraj Gaming/YouTube)

Last Epoch Erza's Ledger and Artem's Offer are two side quests that unlock upon reaching The Council Chambers during the Ruined Era. Progressing through the main storyline will lead you to this area.

After arriving in town, head to the western edge of the chamber and speak with either Erza or` Artem, two NPCs stationed there. They will both task you with visiting Erza's Study to retrieve his ledger. This ledger can be found in the northern corner of his chambers, indicated on your minimap by a circle icon.

After obtaining it, you must decide whether to hand it over to Erza or Artem. Depending on your choice, you will either receive the Avarice Unique gloves or the Gambler's Fallacy Unique amulet.

Last Epoch Erza's Ledger Unique items: Avarice vs Gambler's Fallacy compared

Erza's Ledger reward

Avarice Unique gloves in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Giving the ledger to Erza rewards you with the Avarice Unique gloves. This Unique armor in Last Epoch can bolster your elemental resistances, such as fire, lightning, and cold, while also enhancing your leech rate. Additionally, it converts a percentage of your outgoing elemental damage into HP, providing significant HP sustain during the early game.

Artem's Offer reward

Gambler's Fallacy Unique amulet in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Giving the ledger to Artem instead rewards you with the Gambler's Fallacy Unique amulet, which increases your Critical Strike Chance by 100 percent if you haven't dealt a Critical Strike recently. However, there's a catch: you will have a 50 percent reduction in your chance of landing a Critical Strike immediately after inflicting one.

Builds that rely on consistent damage from Critical Strikes can leverage this Unique item to significantly boost their damage output.

Avarice or Gambler's Fallacy: Which Unique item should you choose?

It's recommended to give the ledger to Erza to obtain the Avarice Unique gloves. Although the Gambler's Fallacy is also a decent item, its full potential is realized on optimized builds, which may be harder to achieve in the early game. On the other hand, the gloves can benefit any build and significantly increase your character's tankiness in the early game.

