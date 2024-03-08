All Unique armor in Last Epoch

Unique armor in Last Epoch can significantly enhance your builds by providing bonuses that bolster your abilities with special effects and boost your character's stats. While Set armor is distinguished in-game by its green color, compared to the orange of Unique items, both types offer powerful bonuses that can greatly benefit your character.

Acquiring specific Unique armor in Last Epoch is vital for many specialized builds, particularly those with high Legendary Potential. While these items are rare and challenging to obtain, you can target farm them in the Monoliths. Certain timelines in the Monoliths drop a specific loot table of Unique armor in Last Epoch, providing diversity in the farming process and reducing the monotony.

This article lists all Set and Unique armor in Last Epoch and their farming locations.

All Set and Unique armor in Last Epoch and where to farm them

1) Helmet

Unique armor in Last Epoch can provide powerful bonuses to characters (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Peak of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon

The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon Fractured Crown: Use Rune of Ascendance on Runed Visage

The Black Sun Timeline

Calamity

Snowblind

Decayed Skull

Howl of the West Wind

The Ashen Crown

Artor's Legacy

Hive Mind

Apex of Thought

Crest of Unity

Prismatic Gaze

Boneclamor Barbute

Decayed Skull

Somnia

Wraithlord's Harbour

Herald of the Scurry

Paranoia

Vilatria's Storm Crown (Set)

The Last Bear's Lament (Set)

Isadora's Revenge (Set)

Corsair's Blood Cowl (Set)

Boardman's Legacy (Set)

Surforged Greathelm (Set)

The Age of Winter Timeline

Call of the Tundra: Heorot

The Last Ruin Timeline

Gaspar's Insight (Set): The Husk of Elder Gasper

2) Body Armor

Core of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

The Kestrel

Doublet of Onos Tull

Prism Wraps

Shroud of Obscurity

Urzil's Pride

Exsanguinous

Yrun's Wisdom

Valeroot

Elecoe's Abandon

Titan Heart

Fundamental Criterion

Kremode's Cage

Static Shell

Aaron's Will

Unstable Core

The Last Bear's Scorn (Set)

Sunforged Cuirass (Set)

Boardman's Fallacy (Set)

The Black Sun Timeline

Dark Shroud of Cinders: Rahyeh, The Black Sun

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

Woven Flesh: Abomination

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Wings of Argentus: God Hunter Argentus (empowered)

The Last Ruin Timeline

Gaspar's Acuity (Set): The Husk of Elder Gaspar

3) Gloves

Unique armor in Last Epoch can be farmed in specific Monolith Timelines (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Avarice: Erza's Ledger quest

Erza's Ledger quest Burning Avarice: Soul Gambler in Soulfire Bastion dungeon

Soul Gambler in Soulfire Bastion dungeon Julra's Obsession: Chronomancer Julra in Temporal Sanctum dungeon

Chronomancer Julra in Temporal Sanctum dungeon Lich's Envy (Set): Fire Lich Cremorus in Soulfire Bastion dungeon

Ending the Storm Timeline

Keeper's Gloves

Stormhide Paws

Fighting Chance

Riverbend Grasp

Swaddling of the Erased

Hand of Judgement

Boulderfists

Liath's Machinations

Falcon Fists

Li'raka's Claws

Wing Guards

Maehlin's Hubris

Blood Roost

Mortality's Grasp

Ravens' Rise

Salt the Wound

Rune of the Simoon

Ravenous Void

Isadora's Gravechill (Set)

The Last Bear's Fury (Set)

Zerrick's Greed (Set)

The Black Sun Timeline

Atrophy: Rahyeh, The Black Sun

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

Frostbite Shackles: Frost Lich Formosus

The Last Ruin Timeline

Sacrificial Embrace: The Husk of Elder Gasper (empowered)

The Husk of Elder Gasper (empowered) Ravenous Void: The Husk of Elder Gasper (empowered)

4) Belt

Immolator's Oblation: Fire Lich Cremorus in Soulfire Bastion dungeon

Fire Lich Cremorus in Soulfire Bastion dungeon Omen of Thunder: Alfrig Wolfmaw in Arena

Alfrig Wolfmaw in Arena Shattered Chains: Shade of Orobyss (Minimum corruption 120)

Fall of the Empire Timeline

Vipertail

Jungle Queen's Chaps of Holding

The Scavenger

Thorn Slinger

Chains of Uleros

Communion of the Erased

Harbinger of Stars

Ward Trail

Legacy of the Quiet Forest

Azurral's Fury

Pebbles' Bitemarked Sash (Set)

Isadora's Tomb Binding (Set)

Zerrick's Guile (Set)

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

Strands of Souls: Abomination (empowered)

5) Boots

Expand Tweet

Foot of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon

The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon Vaion's Chariot: Vaion the Arsenal in Arena

Vaion the Arsenal in Arena Stymied Fate: Shade of Orobyss

Spirits of Fire Timeline

Lessons of the Metropolis

Mourningfrost

Advent of the Erased

Darkstride

Snowdrift

Stormtide

Eterra's Path

Roots of Vithrasil

Blood of the Exile

Transient Rest

Telf'un's Mirage

Suloron's Step

Raindance

Halvar's Stand (Set)

Zerrick's Ambition (Set)

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

Last Steps of the Living

Fiery Dragon Shoes

The Age of Winter Timeline

Yulia's Path: Heorot

More on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Corruption builds tier list || Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch || All Unique weapons in Last Epoch || Last Epoch Solo Character Found || 5 best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch || Transmog in Last Epoch