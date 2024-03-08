All Unique armor in Last Epoch

Unique armor in Last Epoch can significantly enhance your builds by providing bonuses that bolster your abilities with special effects and boost your character's stats. While Set armor is distinguished in-game by its green color, compared to the orange of Unique items, both types offer powerful bonuses that can greatly benefit your character.
Acquiring specific Unique armor in Last Epoch is vital for many specialized builds, particularly those with high Legendary Potential. While these items are rare and challenging to obtain, you can target farm them in the Monoliths. Certain timelines in the Monoliths drop a specific loot table of Unique armor in Last Epoch, providing diversity in the farming process and reducing the monotony.
This article lists all Set and Unique armor in Last Epoch and their farming locations.
All Set and Unique armor in Last Epoch and where to farm them
1) Helmet
- Peak of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon
- Fractured Crown: Use Rune of Ascendance on Runed Visage
The Black Sun Timeline
- Calamity
- Snowblind
- Decayed Skull
- Howl of the West Wind
- The Ashen Crown
- Artor's Legacy
- Hive Mind
- Apex of Thought
- Crest of Unity
- Prismatic Gaze
- Boneclamor Barbute
- Decayed Skull
- Somnia
- Wraithlord's Harbour
- Herald of the Scurry
- Paranoia
- Vilatria's Storm Crown (Set)
- The Last Bear's Lament (Set)
- Isadora's Revenge (Set)
- Corsair's Blood Cowl (Set)
- Boardman's Legacy (Set)
- Surforged Greathelm (Set)
The Age of Winter Timeline
- Call of the Tundra: Heorot
The Last Ruin Timeline
- Gaspar's Insight (Set): The Husk of Elder Gasper
2) Body Armor
- Core of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon
Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline
- The Kestrel
- Doublet of Onos Tull
- Prism Wraps
- Shroud of Obscurity
- Urzil's Pride
- Exsanguinous
- Yrun's Wisdom
- Valeroot
- Elecoe's Abandon
- Titan Heart
- Fundamental Criterion
- Kremode's Cage
- Static Shell
- Aaron's Will
- Unstable Core
- The Last Bear's Scorn (Set)
- Sunforged Cuirass (Set)
- Boardman's Fallacy (Set)
The Black Sun Timeline
- Dark Shroud of Cinders: Rahyeh, The Black Sun
Fall of the Outcasts Timeline
- Woven Flesh: Abomination
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Wings of Argentus: God Hunter Argentus (empowered)
The Last Ruin Timeline
- Gaspar's Acuity (Set): The Husk of Elder Gaspar
3) Gloves
- Avarice: Erza's Ledger quest
- Burning Avarice: Soul Gambler in Soulfire Bastion dungeon
- Julra's Obsession: Chronomancer Julra in Temporal Sanctum dungeon
- Lich's Envy (Set): Fire Lich Cremorus in Soulfire Bastion dungeon
Ending the Storm Timeline
- Keeper's Gloves
- Stormhide Paws
- Fighting Chance
- Riverbend Grasp
- Swaddling of the Erased
- Hand of Judgement
- Boulderfists
- Liath's Machinations
- Falcon Fists
- Li'raka's Claws
- Wing Guards
- Maehlin's Hubris
- Blood Roost
- Mortality's Grasp
- Ravens' Rise
- Salt the Wound
- Rune of the Simoon
- Ravenous Void
- Isadora's Gravechill (Set)
- The Last Bear's Fury (Set)
- Zerrick's Greed (Set)
The Black Sun Timeline
- Atrophy: Rahyeh, The Black Sun
Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline
- Frostbite Shackles: Frost Lich Formosus
The Last Ruin Timeline
- Sacrificial Embrace: The Husk of Elder Gasper (empowered)
- Ravenous Void: The Husk of Elder Gasper (empowered)
4) Belt
- Immolator's Oblation: Fire Lich Cremorus in Soulfire Bastion dungeon
- Omen of Thunder: Alfrig Wolfmaw in Arena
- Shattered Chains: Shade of Orobyss (Minimum corruption 120)
Fall of the Empire Timeline
- Vipertail
- Jungle Queen's Chaps of Holding
- The Scavenger
- Thorn Slinger
- Chains of Uleros
- Communion of the Erased
- Harbinger of Stars
- Ward Trail
- Legacy of the Quiet Forest
- Azurral's Fury
- Pebbles' Bitemarked Sash (Set)
- Isadora's Tomb Binding (Set)
- Zerrick's Guile (Set)
Fall of the Outcasts Timeline
- Strands of Souls: Abomination (empowered)
5) Boots
- Foot of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath in Lightless Arbor dungeon
- Vaion's Chariot: Vaion the Arsenal in Arena
- Stymied Fate: Shade of Orobyss
Spirits of Fire Timeline
- Lessons of the Metropolis
- Mourningfrost
- Advent of the Erased
- Darkstride
- Snowdrift
- Stormtide
- Eterra's Path
- Roots of Vithrasil
- Blood of the Exile
- Transient Rest
- Telf'un's Mirage
- Suloron's Step
- Raindance
- Halvar's Stand (Set)
- Zerrick's Ambition (Set)
Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline
- Last Steps of the Living
- Fiery Dragon Shoes
The Age of Winter Timeline
- Yulia's Path: Heorot
