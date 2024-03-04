What are Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch?

The Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch are options provided by the game for players to quickly level up their characters to the end-game by skipping a significant portion of the campaign. As ARPGs offer a diverse range of builds, it's common for players to play multiple characters with different masteries and builds throughout a Cycle. However, the repetitive task of completing the same campaign to reach the end-game can become monotonous.

Following the recent full release of the title with update 1.0 and its first Cycle, many newcomers experienced the campaign for the first time, during which, at certain key intervals, they might have encountered the Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch and wondered what these entail. This article will dive deeper into this feature.

Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch explained

Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch are dungeons that can bypass a part of the campaign. (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch are dungeons found during the campaign, appearing as side branches on the map and labeled as Alternate Leveling Path. These dungeons allow players to skip large portions of the campaign, including entire Chapters, and expedite their progress towards the end-game.

However, players will require dungeon keys to access each of these Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch. These can be acquired from Monoliths of Fate, high-level enemies, bosses, Vaults of Uncertain Fate, and other sources.

Furthermore, if a player dies in a dungeon, they will be transported to the entrance, and the key will be consumed. Therefore, multiple keys are required for each dungeon attempt. That's why these paths are often utilized by players' second or third characters once they've amassed enough dungeon keys.

Here are the different Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch:

Lightless Arbor:

During Chapter 2, in the Ruined Era timeline, players can encounter the Lightless Arbor dungeon along an optional path north of The Surface, leading towards The Shrouded Ridge.

It's a level 22 dungeon.

After completing the dungeon, players will find themselves at The Corrupted Lake, and upon clearing it, they will end up in The Risen Lake in Chapter 4.

Soulfire Bastion:

During Chapter 4, in the Imperial Era timeline, players can encounter the Soulfire Bastion dungeon on the northern edge of Thetima and northwest of Welryn.

It's a level 45+ dungeon.

After completing the dungeon, players will end up in Kolhem Pass in Chapter 7.

Temporal Sanctum:

During Chapter 5, in the Imperial Era timeline, players can encounter the Temporal Sanctum dungeon near The Shining Cove after entering a time rift on the eastern edge of the shore and clearing the Ruined Coast.

It's a level 55 dungeon.

After completing the dungeon, players will end up in The Radiant Dunes in Chapter 8.

