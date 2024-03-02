Last Epoch Solo Character Found vs Solo Account Found, explained

Last Epoch Solo Character Found and Solo Account Found are optional gameplay challenges that have become a core element for ARPG fans in recent years. The Merchant Guild is a major feature of the game that enables player-to-player trading. However, many prefer a solo experience because trading simplifies the acquisition of rare items. It can diminish the thrill of organically acquiring new items when they can be purchased with tradable currency. Last Epoch Solo Character Found and Solo Account Found provide a genuine solo experience.

The different aspects of Solo Character Found and Solo Account Found in Last Epoch can be achieved by self-imposing restrictions, similar to what players do in Diablo 4. However, a mode specifically designed for these limitations can aid in maintaining fair play in Leaderboards by having a separate category.

This article will explain everything about Last Epoch Solo Character Found and Solo Account Found.

What is Solo Account Found in Last Epoch?

Players can choose Solo Account Found during character creation (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Jepallstar/YouTube)

When creating a character to begin a playthrough, players can select from various game modes and challenges to customize the game to their preferences. Solo Account Found in Last Epoch is one of the two challenges available.

This challenge is a variation of 'Solo Self Found' that ARPG veterans might be familiar with from games like Path of Exile and Diablo 4. When enabled, players are barred from partying up or trading items with others. However, they retain the ability to transfer items between their own Account Found characters, provided they belong to the same Cycle and game mode.

These restrictions also apply to trading items by joining the Merchant Guild in the Bazaar. Moreover, Last Epoch offers a separate category in the Leaderboards for those who opt for Solo Account Found or Solo Character Found.

In Online mode, players can disable Solo Account Found in Last Epoch, which removes all associated restrictions. On the other hand, in Offline mode, characters are by default Solo Account Found, as partying up or trading is not possible.

What is Last Epoch Solo Character Found?

Last Epoch Solo Character Found imposes all the same restrictions as Solo Account Found, with the additional limitation of preventing the transfer of items between characters in the same Cycle or game mode. It allows players to create a new character without prior progression from their other characters.

Similar to Solo Account Found in Last Epoch, Solo Character Found can be disabled in the Online mode, allowing the transfer of items between Solo Account Found characters. This can be further adjusted to enable trading and multiplayer activities.

