5 best easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch

The best easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch are capable of clearing all content in the game, even in Hardcore mode. They also don't require extensive setups to reach their full potential, unlike many other builds that are reliant on Unique items. In terms of gameplay, they mostly offer a simple playstyle suitable for beginners. However, as you progress through the game and encounter challenging bosses and enemies, a certain degree of high-skill gameplay is expected to overcome obstacles.

With fifteen masteries in the game, each offering multiple unique builds, it can become daunting for newcomers to choose which build to play. Moreover, while you can respec skills in the game, switching your mastery or base class is not an option. So, choosing the optimal build for your playstyle can save you significant time and energy.

This article will list the five best easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch you should try in update 1.0

1) Hydrahedron Runemaster

Runemaster is a Mage Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Hydrahedron Runemaster is among the best easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch, as it doesn't require any Unique to 'come online.' However, if you're lucky enough, Box of Hydrae and Fundamental Criterion Uniques can significantly increase its damage, especially with Legendary Potential.

The primary objective of this build is to utilize the Runebolt ability to create a Lightning Rune and the Flame Rush ability to generate two Fire Runes. This ultimately transforms the formidable Runic Invocation into Hydrahedron, a fire turret. Additionally, Flame Ward can be used as a powerful defensive skill, and Frost Wall can be used as a Damage buff and a Damage Over Time spell.

It's a well-rounded build with amazing defensive support skills and scaling in the end game.

2) Swipe Werebear Druid

Players can transform into a Werebear in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Swipe Werebear Druid stands out as one of the tankiest and most easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch. It excels in HP sustain without relying on any Unique items to reach its maximum potential, much like the previous build. This makes it well-suited even for Hardcore mode.

You can use the Werebear Form ability to transform into a Werebear and unlock four additional abilities. In this form, you can proc Maelstroms, which provides powerful buffs to enhance your capabilities significantly. Swipe is your primary damage ability, and Rampage can be used as a mobility skill.

Overall, this build is incredible in Arena and can serve as your top pick if you enjoy melee-focused gameplay.

3) Wraith Necromancer

Wraith Necromancer is among the strongest builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Wraith Necromancer is one of the most easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch. It offers a completely ranged playstyle with exorbitant single target and area-of-effect damage. You do require two Adorned Immortal Idols with 'Chance for Summon Wraith to summon a Flame Wraith instead' prefixes to play this build at its maximum potential. However, apart from that, it doesn't require any Unique items.

This build focuses on summoning Wraiths and enhancing them with the Dread Shade ability. Drain Life can be used on your minions to generate mana and boost your resistance with buffs.

Once your Flame Wraiths start decimating your enemies, you can just sit back and relax. Utilize the Transplant ability as your mobility skill to evade damage and secure victory.

4) Bleed Hammerdin Paladin

While Bleed Hammerdin Paladin does require multiple Unique items and a specific setup, it remains one of the most easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch.

The Sigils Of Hope and Holy Aura abilities can provide invaluable buffs to you and your allies. The Volatile Reversal ability can restore all your expended mana and debuff your enemies. Hammer Throw is the primary damage skill to proc the Bleed status effect, while Smite can further amplify your damage.

Overall, this build is lethal, fast, simple to play, and remarkably durable. With the proper setup, it can evolve into an unstoppable powerhouse in the end game.

5) Shatter Strike Spellblade

The Shatter Strike Spellblade is another melee build that doesn't rely on any Unique items to excel in the endgame. It particularly stands out in terms of defense and single-target damage while offering decent area-of-effect damage.

Shatter Strike serves as your primary damaging ability, which can be significantly enhanced with Enchant Weapon. Mana Strike can be utilized to generate mana, while Flame Ward can be used as a powerful defensive skill. Additionally, Teleport not only acts as a movement ability but also provides valuable buffs.

Its incredible scaling in the end game makes it one of the most easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch.

