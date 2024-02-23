5 best builds in Last Epoch 1.0 you should try

The already diverse range of builds in Last Epoch is becoming even more varied with the release of update 1.0, thanks to the introduction of the final two masteries, Falconer and Warlock. With a transformative skill tree progression system, along with Idols, Blessings, and gear, each build offers a unique gameplay experience.

While specific builds can excel in particular aspects of gameplay, others might be more optimal in different areas. This makes most masteries and their meta builds viable in the endgame, making it quite difficult to choose one. The detailed crafting system can further amplify this dilemma, as most gear you find, regardless of the class you're playing, can be transformed into a usable piece, constantly encouraging you to experiment with different builds.

This article will list five builds in Last Epoch that excel in various aspects of gameplay and are worth trying in update 1.0.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 enjoyable builds in Last Epoch

1) Judgement Aura Paladin

Judgement Aura Paladin is a Sentinel Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Judgement Aura Paladin is one of the best Hardcore mode builds in Last Epoch. It utilizes the Judgement ability to generate a Consecrated Aura, the bane of this build. This aura serves as a dual effect spell that inflicts Damage Over Time on enemies while healing you and nearby allies.

Paladin also boasts powerful support abilities like Holy Aura that boosts damage, elemental resistance, and stat bonuses for all allies. Volatile Reversal is also an incredible ability that dovetails perfectly with other spells, restoring all the mana consumed.

It's a well-rounded build that excels at clearing all endgame content, and due to many of its abilities providing bonuses to allies, it's a perfect build for playing with friends.

2) Wraith Necromancer

Wraith Necromancer is an Acolyte Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Wraith Necromancer is one of the most optimal builds in Last Epoch for Monoliths. It also offers a visual treat for players, with a continuous onslaught of explosions and zombies reminiscent of a Michael Bay movie.

Using the Summon Wraith ability, you can summon a small army of undead. On the other hand, using the Summon Volatile Zombie ability can become a terrifying sight for your foes, homing in on them to explode in a fiery spectacle. With abilities like Drain Life and Transplant, this build also excels in sustain and mobility.

3) Dive Bomb Falconer

Dive Bomb Falconer is Rogue Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/Tenkiei/YouTube)

The Dive Bomb Falconer is predicted to be among the best bossing builds in Last Epoch, according to theory crafters. As the latest mastery introduced to the game with update 1.0, it stands out immediately due to its unique playstyle and adorable pet Falcon that can aid you in battle.

The Dive Bomb ability allows the Falcon to inflict tremendous amounts of damage to enemies in an area. This can be further buffed using Bow Explosive Trap that triggers Ranger's Mark and Sky Signal passives, increasing the Falcon's Melee Damage and Penetration.

While only veteran players experimenting with various builds can confirm the meta, the Dive Bomb Falconer will probably remain among the best.

4) Torment Warlock

The Torment Warlock is one of the best builds in Last Epoch for Arenas. It excels in wave-clearing with an amazing area of effect damage. Similar to the Necromancer, its ability is visually stunning.

The main ability of this build is Chthonic Fissure, which not only inflicts fire damage over time on enemies but also releases seeking Spirits. After making contact with enemies, the Spirits apply Torment, a Curse that gradually inflicts Necrotic Damage.

Overall, the Torment Warlock specializes in Damage over Time abilities. It can survive even the most challenging encounters in the game.

5) Shadow Daggers Bladedancer

If speed farming is your objective, you can't go wrong with Shadow Daggers Bladedancer. It's one of the fastest builds in Last Epoch due to the short cooldown on the Shift ability.

The Shadow Daggers passive can be procced using the Umbral Blades ability, which can inflict significant amounts of Physical Damage to enemies while also plunging towards them. This constant movement is a recurring theme in many of this build's abilities, allowing it to be a deadly force with exceptional speed.

