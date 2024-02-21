What are Cycles in Last Epoch?

Cycles in Last Epoch serve as a core gameplay system that enhances replayability. It keeps the loot-driven ARPG formula engaging by introducing mechanics and features on top of the base game. If implemented effectively, these additions could significantly alter the players' experience while engaging in the same content across different Cycles.

While similar to patches or content updates in live-service games, systems like Cycles adopt a slightly different approach. With the game's full release on February 21, 2024, it will be accompanied by its first Cycle. Many newcomers and veterans might be interested in knowing what it would entail.

This article will provide all the details about Cycles in Last Epoch.

Cycles in Last Epoch explained

Expand Tweet

According to the developer, Cycles in Last Epoch can be compared to Seasons in Diablo 4 or Leagues in Path of Exile. These usually begin with each major update of the game, introducing new content, bosses, quality-of-life features, and gameplay systems.

At the beginning of each Cycle, players can create new characters in a setting where no one has made any prior progress. It can offer everyone a fresh start and allow them to participate in the current Cycle's leaderboards, adding a competitive aspect to the game. The Leaderboard placements are locked once a Cycle is over and can be viewed from the Leaderboards menu.

At the end of each Cycle, all characters and items are transferred to the Legacy realm. Unlike the former, the latter is a permanently existing mode where players can access their previous characters and progress from Cycles. This realm also includes most of the features and systems from new Cycles. However, players in the Legacy realm can't compete in leaderboards.

Legacy characters can access all of a player's loot, gear, and stashes. However, they can't trade or party with Cycle characters to avoid unfair advantage and exploits.

In both Path of Exile and Diablo 4, these Leagues or Seasons typically span over three months, after which a new one begins. As they are accompanied by major updates, most ARPG games follow a three-month patch schedule. So, it's expected that Last Epoch will follow the same pattern and release a new Cycle every three or four months.

However, the developer has stated that the initial few Cycles in Last Epoch may experience delays, as its focus will be on adding core features and addressing existing issues.

More on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Class Mastery tier list || Last Epoch 1.0 changes || Falconer Mastery skills