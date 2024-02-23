Last Epoch leveling tier list: All classes ranked

In the Last Epoch leveling tier list, classes are ranked based on their ease of clearing early game content, enjoyment of doing so, and whether the build necessitates significant changes in the endgame, such as respeccing skills. While endgame content is typically the core focus of ARPGs, the early game experience is equally important as it determines whether the title resonates with newcomers.

Last Epoch does a marvelous job in the early game, with nearly all base classes and their masteries offering enjoyable and engaging experiences. This experience can be marred by abysmal queue times and issues stemming from the influx of players due to the game's successful full release. However, playing the game in Full Offline Mode can be the optimal way to begin your leveling journey and enjoy the game until the issues are resolved.

This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch leveling tier list based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Last Epoch leveling tier list (February 2024)

S-tier

Falconer is a Rogue Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The masteries in the S-tier boast exorbitant damage that can one-shot most enemies, have exceptional mobility, and enjoyable gameplay. These classes also offer an easier transition into an endgame build, requiring minimal skill respec.

Here are the masteries that belong to the S-tier in the Last Epoch leveling tier list:

Falconer

Warlock

Runemaster

Paladin

Shaman

Bladedancer

A-tier

Necromancer is an Acolyte Class Mastery (Eleventh Hour Games)

A-tier masteries are not significantly inferior to S-tier masteries. In most cases, they can even offer an equally enjoyable experience. However, whether it's managing buffs for Marksman, Minions for Forge Guards, or Wolves for Beastmaster, some aspects of the leveling process for these classes can become overwhelming for players.

Here are the masteries with an A-tier leveling experience:

Forge Guard

Necromancer

Lich

Spellblade

Druid

Beastmaster

Marksman

B-tier

Void Knight is a Sentinel Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The masteries that belong to this tier are perfectly capable of one-shotting monsters in the campaign and provide a smooth leveling experience.

They fall short compared to the other masteries because of the lack of engaging gameplay or the need to respec multiple skills in the endgame. The Sorcerer is an example of the former, as you primarily use just two damaging abilities throughout the leveling process, which can result in a somewhat dull experience. Whereas the Void Knight serves as an example of the latter.

That said, the fact that the lowest tier in this list is B-tier adds to the developer's accomplishment in maintaining such a consistently enjoyable experience in the game.

The masteries that belong to the B-tier in the Last Epoch leveling tier list are the following:

Void Knight

Sorcerer

