Best Last Epoch Lich build: Levelling, skill progression, and endgame

The best Last Epoch Lich build is capable of completing all endgame content, even in Hardcore mode. It boasts exorbitant single-target and area-of-effect damage with incredible mobility to navigate challenging situations. While you do require a few Unique items for this build to reach its full potential, it can transform into an unstoppable force of destruction.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creativity in character building. This is not the only "best" viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Best Last Epoch Lich build overview: Skills and passives

Which skills does this Last Epoch Lich build use?

The most optimal skills for the Last Epoch Lich build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Use the following skills for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Reaper Form: This ability lets you transform into a Reaper. In this form, your health gradually decreases, and health regen doesn't apply. You also gain the Reap ability, which dashes your character a short distance, damaging all enemies in the path and restoring 15 health for each enemy hit.

Death Seal: This ability seals your health at its current value for five seconds and increases the damage dealt by the percentage of missing health. You also take reduced damage equal to half your percent missing health. Furthermore, reactivating this ability releases an explosion around you, inflicting damage to enemies based on the time it has been active and the current percentage of missing health.

Rip Blood: You inflict Physical Damage on an enemy while drawing a blood orb toward you, which restores 10 health.

Transplant: This movement ability creates a new body for you to teleport at a target location. The old body detonates, inflicting Physical Damage on enemies. It costs 13 percent of your current health instead of mana.

This movement ability creates a new body for you to teleport at a target location. The old body detonates, inflicting Physical Damage on enemies. It costs 13 percent of your current health instead of mana. Bone Curse: Applies a curse to enemies for eight seconds that inflicts Physical Damage when they are hit. This damage is tripled if you inflict the hit yourself.

How to level Acolyte for this build?

Progress through the main campaign to level up the Acolyte base class. Upon reaching the end of Chapter 2, you'll unlock Lich Mastery. Finish the campaign and the numerous side quests, as they're crucial to unlocking Idol Slots and Passive Points for this build.

Key character passives

Optimal passives for the Acolyte base class (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Invest your points in the following class and mastery passives for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Acolyte

Forbidden Knowledge (8 points)

Stolen Vitality (8 points)

Bone Aura (4 points)

Lich

Survival of the Cruel (8 points)

Apocrypha (10 points)

Dance with Death (8 points)

Crippling Insight (8 points)

Three Plagues (8 points)

Deathbringer (5 points)

Darkguard (5 points)

Ageless Ascetic (5 points)

Soul Maw (5 points)

Exilir of Death (10 points)

Clairvoyant Insight (5 points)

Crippling Insight (8 points)

Necrotic Energy (10 points)

Mind over Body (2 points)

Necromancer

Elixir of Hunger (4 points)

Skill specialization slots and skill passives

Use the following skills passives for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Reaper Form

Mistress of Decay (2 points)

Swift Harbinger (3 points)

Unholy Dominion (1 point)

Soul for a Soul (3 points)

Reaper's Curse (4 points)

Death Comes Quickly (2 points)

Rapid Destruction (3 points)

Soul Shroud (4 points)

Vile Shroud (1 point)

Death Seal

Moratorium (2 points)

Corrupted Consciousness (5 points)

Mortal Pulse (1 point)

Desperate Shroud (3 points)

Deadlock (1 point)

Soul Stability (1 point)

The Quick and the Dead (1 point)

Doomcall (5 points)

Carrion Breath (2 points)

Tachycardia (5 points)

Rip Blood

Eviscerate (1 point)

Arcane Absorption (4 points)

Rip Spirit (1 point)

Run Dry (5 points)

Blood Catalyst (1 point)

Hemomancer (3 points)

Thirst (3 points)

Splatter (5 points)

Transplant

Acolyte's Fervor (3 points)

Reign of Blood (1 point)

Doom Bringer (1 point)

Violent Emergence (3 points)

Fleeting Form (3 points)

Anemia (2 points)

Bone Armor (3 points)

Plated Bone (2 points)

Sticky Blood (1 point)

Apostasy (3 points)

Dance of Blood (1 point)

Bone Curse

Conflation (4 points)

Sigil of Mortality (1 point)

Crippling Anguish (1 point)

Cultist's Fervor (2 points)

Cursed Limbs (5 points)

Chilblains (3 points)

Defile Defenses (2 points)

Marrow Thief (3 points)

Best Last Epoch Lich build for endgame

Gearing

Marina's Lost Soul is a crucial Unique item for the Last Epoch Lich build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

While gearing for the endgame, utilize the extensive crafting system to enhance your items. Upgrade them as you acquire Exalted items and Sealed Affixes.

Obtain the following Idols for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Large Immortal Idols

Prefix: Health percent

Suffix: Chance To Fear On Hit/Health

Stout Lagonian Idols

Prefix: Health percent

Suffix: Health

Here are the crucial Uniques for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Shade's Marina's Lost Soul: Legendary Profane Wand

Legendary Profane Wand Omnis Of Life: Legendary Silver Amulet

Legendary Silver Amulet Acolyte's Grimoire Of Necrotic Elixirs Of Frailty: Legendary Reliquary Grimoire

Use the following Blessings for this build:

Grand Sight of the Outcasts

Grand Slimber of Morditas

Grand Emptiness of Ash

Grand Cruelty of Formosus

Grand Bastion of Divinity

Grand Hope of the Beginning

Grand Resolve of Humanity

Grand Knowledge of Skill

Grand Bulwark of the Tundra

Grand Promise of Death

Target the following stats for this Last Epoch Lich build:

Resistances: Max

Max Critical Strike Avoidance: Max

Max Endurance: Max

Max Health: 3000 to 6000

3000 to 6000 Armor: 50% to 75%

50% to 75% Cast Speed: 100%+

100%+ Intelligence: 65% to 100%+

65% to 100%+ Increased Damage: 600%+

600%+ Spell Critical Strike Multiplier: 300%+

300%+ Movement Speed: 40% to 70%

