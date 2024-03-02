All Unique weapons in Last Epoch

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be powerful additions to your builds, as they offer bonuses that can enhance your abilities with special effects and boost your character's stats. Although Set weapons are categorized differently in-game, dropping as green items while Unique items are orange, they share similarities in providing powerful bonuses.

Obtaining specific Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be crucial for many specialized builds, especially with high Legendary Potential. Farming them can be challenging due to their rarity, but you can target farm them in the Monoliths. Certain timelines in the Monoliths drop a specific loot table of Unique weapons in Last Epoch, adding variety to the farming process and reducing the monotony.

This article lists all Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and their farming locations.

All Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and where to farm them

1) One-Handed Sword

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can provide powerful bonuses to characters (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Humming Bee

Rainbow Edge

Gladiator's Oath

Transcriber's Graver

Aurelis

Apogee of Frozen Light

Eye of Reen

Chronostasis

Blade of the Forgotten Knight (Set)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Shard of the Shattered Lance (Set): God Hunter Argentus

2) One-Handed Axe

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Taste of Blood

Cleaver Solution

Beast King

Tempest Maw

Hakar's Pheonix

Pact Severance

Undisputed

Ruby Fang Cleaver (Set)

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

Eulogy of Blood: Frost Lich Formosus

3) One-Handed Mace

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Renegade's Will

Bloodgeon

Arek's Bones

Sinathia's Dying Breath (Set)

4) Dagger

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Drought's Release

Jelkhor's Blast Knife

Dragorath's Claw

Smoke Weaver

The Ghost Maker

Fulgurite Shard

Ferebor's Chisel (Set)

5) Sceptre

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Firestarter's Torch

Hazelroot

Frozen Ire

Culnivar's Claim

The Shattered Cycle

Boardman's Plank (Set)

The Last Ruin Timeline

Gaspar's Will: The Husk of Elder Gasper

6) Wand

Mad Alchemist's Ladle: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Alchemist's Ladle

Reach of the Grave

Cinder Song

Abacus Rod

Marina's Lost Soul

Wrongwarp

Pebbles' Femur (Set)

7) Two-Handed Sword

Merophage: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Dreamthorn

Battlemage's Endeavour

The Last Laugh

Volcanus

Spine of Malatros

Torkrefin's Hunger

Leviathan Carver

Ending the Storm Timeline

Alluvion: Lagon, God of Storms

The Black Sun Timeline

Eternal Eclipse: Rahyeh, The Black Sun

8) Two-Handed Axe

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be farmed in specific Monolith Timelines (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Apathy's Maw: Shade of Orobyss (Minimum Corruption 50)

Shade of Orobyss (Minimum Corruption 50) Pyre of Affliction: Fire Lich Cremorus (Soulfire Bastion Dungeon)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Harthenon's Vow

Bone Harvester

Usurper's Mandate

Death's Embrace

9) Two-Handed Mace

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Hammer of Lorent

Torch Of The Pontifex

Storm Breaker

Shadow Beacon

Sunforged Hammer (Set)

Spirits of Fire Timeline

Bhuldar's Wrath: Volcanic Shaman

10) Two-Handed Spear

Sierpin's Fractal Tree: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Draalsting

Tu'rani's Bident

Lethal Concentration

Lament of the Lost Refuge

Morditas' Reach

The Judicator

Fall of the Empire Timeline

Trident of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk

11) Two-Handed Staff

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Bo's Anarchy

Curse of Perseverance

Reowyn's Fortress

Aberrant Call

Plague Bearer's Staff

Aergon's Refuge

Omnividence

Branch of Hallows

Jasper's Searing Pride

Wheel of Torment

Halvar's Pledge (Set)

Vilatria's Downfall

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Dragonflame Edict: Emperor of Corpses

12) Bow

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

Hell Reach

Shadow String

Longshot

Talons of Valor

Dragonsong

Uethrin's Stand

Gathering Fury

Flight of the First

Acidfletch

Drelkor's Compass

The Age of Winter Timeline

Reign of Winter: Heorot

13) Quiver

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

Arrowguard

Sanguine Hoard

Troaka's Teeth

Zeurial's Hunt

Fall of the Empire Timeline

Nightbringer: Harton's Husk

14) Shield

Face of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath (Lightless Arbor Dungeon)

The Black Sun Timeline

The Slab

Close Call

Soul Bastion

Cradle of the Erased

Sigeon's Reprisal

Life's Journey

Moenia Mentis

Bastion of Honour

Thornshell

Rahyeh's Light

Defiance of the Forgotten Knight (Set)

Corsair's Boarding Shield (Set)

Ruby Fang Aegis (Set)

Sinathia's Resurrection (Set)

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

Flayer's Pride: Abomination

Ending the Storm Timeline

Coral Aegis: Lagon, God of Storms

Fall of the Empire Timeline

Bulwark of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk

The Age of Winter Timeline

Faith of the Frozen: Heorot

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Horns of Uhkeiros: Emperor of Corpses

15) Off-Hand Catalyst

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can drop from bosses in Monoliths (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Heavy Gaming/Youtube)

The Cuckoo: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

Vial of Volatile Ice

Chronicle of the Damned

Rotmind

Stygian Coal

Fragment of the Enigma

Ignivar's Head

Frey's Retreat

Scales of Eterra

Reign of Dragons Timeline

Symbol of Demise

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

Lich's Scorn (Set): Frost Lich Formosus

More on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Solo Character Found ||5 best Sentinel builds in Last Epoch || Transmog in Last Epoch || 5 best easy-to-play builds in Last Epoch || Save Editor in Last Epoch || Last Epoch Lich build