All Unique weapons in Last Epoch

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be powerful additions to your builds, as they offer bonuses that can enhance your abilities with special effects and boost your character's stats. Although Set weapons are categorized differently in-game, dropping as green items while Unique items are orange, they share similarities in providing powerful bonuses.
Obtaining specific Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be crucial for many specialized builds, especially with high Legendary Potential. Farming them can be challenging due to their rarity, but you can target farm them in the Monoliths. Certain timelines in the Monoliths drop a specific loot table of Unique weapons in Last Epoch, adding variety to the farming process and reducing the monotony.
This article lists all Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and their farming locations.
All Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and where to farm them
1) One-Handed Sword
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Humming Bee
- Rainbow Edge
- Gladiator's Oath
- Transcriber's Graver
- Aurelis
- Apogee of Frozen Light
- Eye of Reen
- Chronostasis
- Blade of the Forgotten Knight (Set)
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Shard of the Shattered Lance (Set): God Hunter Argentus
2) One-Handed Axe
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Taste of Blood
- Cleaver Solution
- Beast King
- Tempest Maw
- Hakar's Pheonix
- Pact Severance
- Undisputed
- Ruby Fang Cleaver (Set)
Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline
- Eulogy of Blood: Frost Lich Formosus
3) One-Handed Mace
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Renegade's Will
- Bloodgeon
- Arek's Bones
- Sinathia's Dying Breath (Set)
4) Dagger
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Drought's Release
- Jelkhor's Blast Knife
- Dragorath's Claw
- Smoke Weaver
- The Ghost Maker
- Fulgurite Shard
- Ferebor's Chisel (Set)
5) Sceptre
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Firestarter's Torch
- Hazelroot
- Frozen Ire
- Culnivar's Claim
- The Shattered Cycle
- Boardman's Plank (Set)
The Last Ruin Timeline
- Gaspar's Will: The Husk of Elder Gasper
6) Wand
- Mad Alchemist's Ladle: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Alchemist's Ladle
- Reach of the Grave
- Cinder Song
- Abacus Rod
- Marina's Lost Soul
- Wrongwarp
- Pebbles' Femur (Set)
7) Two-Handed Sword
- Merophage: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Dreamthorn
- Battlemage's Endeavour
- The Last Laugh
- Volcanus
- Spine of Malatros
- Torkrefin's Hunger
- Leviathan Carver
Ending the Storm Timeline
- Alluvion: Lagon, God of Storms
The Black Sun Timeline
- Eternal Eclipse: Rahyeh, The Black Sun
8) Two-Handed Axe
- Apathy's Maw: Shade of Orobyss (Minimum Corruption 50)
- Pyre of Affliction: Fire Lich Cremorus (Soulfire Bastion Dungeon)
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Harthenon's Vow
- Bone Harvester
- Usurper's Mandate
- Death's Embrace
9) Two-Handed Mace
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Hammer of Lorent
- Torch Of The Pontifex
- Storm Breaker
- Shadow Beacon
- Sunforged Hammer (Set)
Spirits of Fire Timeline
- Bhuldar's Wrath: Volcanic Shaman
10) Two-Handed Spear
- Sierpin's Fractal Tree: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Draalsting
- Tu'rani's Bident
- Lethal Concentration
- Lament of the Lost Refuge
- Morditas' Reach
- The Judicator
Fall of the Empire Timeline
- Trident of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk
11) Two-Handed Staff
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Bo's Anarchy
- Curse of Perseverance
- Reowyn's Fortress
- Aberrant Call
- Plague Bearer's Staff
- Aergon's Refuge
- Omnividence
- Branch of Hallows
- Jasper's Searing Pride
- Wheel of Torment
- Halvar's Pledge (Set)
- Vilatria's Downfall
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Dragonflame Edict: Emperor of Corpses
12) Bow
Fall of the Outcasts Timeline
- Hell Reach
- Shadow String
- Longshot
- Talons of Valor
- Dragonsong
- Uethrin's Stand
- Gathering Fury
- Flight of the First
- Acidfletch
- Drelkor's Compass
The Age of Winter Timeline
- Reign of Winter: Heorot
13) Quiver
Fall of the Outcasts Timeline
- Arrowguard
- Sanguine Hoard
- Troaka's Teeth
- Zeurial's Hunt
Fall of the Empire Timeline
- Nightbringer: Harton's Husk
14) Shield
- Face of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath (Lightless Arbor Dungeon)
The Black Sun Timeline
- The Slab
- Close Call
- Soul Bastion
- Cradle of the Erased
- Sigeon's Reprisal
- Life's Journey
- Moenia Mentis
- Bastion of Honour
- Thornshell
- Rahyeh's Light
- Defiance of the Forgotten Knight (Set)
- Corsair's Boarding Shield (Set)
- Ruby Fang Aegis (Set)
- Sinathia's Resurrection (Set)
Fall of the Outcasts Timeline
- Flayer's Pride: Abomination
Ending the Storm Timeline
- Coral Aegis: Lagon, God of Storms
Fall of the Empire Timeline
- Bulwark of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk
The Age of Winter Timeline
- Faith of the Frozen: Heorot
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Horns of Uhkeiros: Emperor of Corpses
15) Off-Hand Catalyst
- The Cuckoo: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)
The Stolen Lance Timeline
- Vial of Volatile Ice
- Chronicle of the Damned
- Rotmind
- Stygian Coal
- Fragment of the Enigma
- Ignivar's Head
- Frey's Retreat
- Scales of Eterra
Reign of Dragons Timeline
- Symbol of Demise
Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline
- Lich's Scorn (Set): Frost Lich Formosus
