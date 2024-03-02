All Unique weapons in Last Epoch

Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be powerful additions to your builds, as they offer bonuses that can enhance your abilities with special effects and boost your character's stats. Although Set weapons are categorized differently in-game, dropping as green items while Unique items are orange, they share similarities in providing powerful bonuses.

Obtaining specific Unique weapons in Last Epoch can be crucial for many specialized builds, especially with high Legendary Potential. Farming them can be challenging due to their rarity, but you can target farm them in the Monoliths. Certain timelines in the Monoliths drop a specific loot table of Unique weapons in Last Epoch, adding variety to the farming process and reducing the monotony.

This article lists all Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and their farming locations.

All Set and Unique weapons in Last Epoch and where to farm them

1) One-Handed Sword

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Humming Bee
  • Rainbow Edge
  • Gladiator's Oath
  • Transcriber's Graver
  • Aurelis
  • Apogee of Frozen Light
  • Eye of Reen
  • Chronostasis
  • Blade of the Forgotten Knight (Set)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

  • Shard of the Shattered Lance (Set): God Hunter Argentus

2) One-Handed Axe

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Taste of Blood
  • Cleaver Solution
  • Beast King
  • Tempest Maw
  • Hakar's Pheonix
  • Pact Severance
  • Undisputed
  • Ruby Fang Cleaver (Set)

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

  • Eulogy of Blood: Frost Lich Formosus

3) One-Handed Mace

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Renegade's Will
  • Bloodgeon
  • Arek's Bones
  • Sinathia's Dying Breath (Set)

4) Dagger

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Drought's Release
  • Jelkhor's Blast Knife
  • Dragorath's Claw
  • Smoke Weaver
  • The Ghost Maker
  • Fulgurite Shard
  • Ferebor's Chisel (Set)

5) Sceptre

The Stolen Lance Timeline

  • Firestarter's Torch
  • Hazelroot
  • Frozen Ire
  • Culnivar's Claim
  • The Shattered Cycle
  • Boardman's Plank (Set)

The Last Ruin Timeline

  • Gaspar's Will: The Husk of Elder Gasper

6) Wand

  • Mad Alchemist's Ladle: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

  • Alchemist's Ladle
  • Reach of the Grave
  • Cinder Song
  • Abacus Rod
  • Marina's Lost Soul
  • Wrongwarp
  • Pebbles' Femur (Set)

7) Two-Handed Sword

  • Merophage: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Dreamthorn
  • Battlemage's Endeavour
  • The Last Laugh
  • Volcanus
  • Spine of Malatros
  • Torkrefin's Hunger
  • Leviathan Carver

Ending the Storm Timeline

  • Alluvion: Lagon, God of Storms

The Black Sun Timeline

  • Eternal Eclipse: Rahyeh, The Black Sun

8) Two-Handed Axe

  • Apathy's Maw: Shade of Orobyss (Minimum Corruption 50)
  • Pyre of Affliction: Fire Lich Cremorus (Soulfire Bastion Dungeon)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Harthenon's Vow
  • Bone Harvester
  • Usurper's Mandate
  • Death's Embrace

9) Two-Handed Mace

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Hammer of Lorent
  • Torch Of The Pontifex
  • Storm Breaker
  • Shadow Beacon
  • Sunforged Hammer (Set)

Spirits of Fire Timeline

  • Bhuldar's Wrath: Volcanic Shaman

10) Two-Handed Spear

  • Sierpin's Fractal Tree: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Draalsting
  • Tu'rani's Bident
  • Lethal Concentration
  • Lament of the Lost Refuge
  • Morditas' Reach
  • The Judicator

Fall of the Empire Timeline

  • Trident of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk

11) Two-Handed Staff

The Stolen Lance Timeline

  • Bo's Anarchy
  • Curse of Perseverance
  • Reowyn's Fortress
  • Aberrant Call
  • Plague Bearer's Staff
  • Aergon's Refuge
  • Omnividence
  • Branch of Hallows
  • Jasper's Searing Pride
  • Wheel of Torment
  • Halvar's Pledge (Set)
  • Vilatria's Downfall

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Dragonflame Edict: Emperor of Corpses

12) Bow

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

  • Hell Reach
  • Shadow String
  • Longshot
  • Talons of Valor
  • Dragonsong
  • Uethrin's Stand
  • Gathering Fury
  • Flight of the First
  • Acidfletch
  • Drelkor's Compass

The Age of Winter Timeline

  • Reign of Winter: Heorot

13) Quiver

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

  • Arrowguard
  • Sanguine Hoard
  • Troaka's Teeth
  • Zeurial's Hunt

Fall of the Empire Timeline

  • Nightbringer: Harton's Husk

14) Shield

  • Face of the Mountain: The Mountain Beneath (Lightless Arbor Dungeon)

The Black Sun Timeline

  • The Slab
  • Close Call
  • Soul Bastion
  • Cradle of the Erased
  • Sigeon's Reprisal
  • Life's Journey
  • Moenia Mentis
  • Bastion of Honour
  • Thornshell
  • Rahyeh's Light
  • Defiance of the Forgotten Knight (Set)
  • Corsair's Boarding Shield (Set)
  • Ruby Fang Aegis (Set)
  • Sinathia's Resurrection (Set)

Fall of the Outcasts Timeline

  • Flayer's Pride: Abomination

Ending the Storm Timeline

  • Coral Aegis: Lagon, God of Storms

Fall of the Empire Timeline

  • Bulwark of the Last Abyss: Harton's Husk

The Age of Winter Timeline

  • Faith of the Frozen: Heorot

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Horns of Uhkeiros: Emperor of Corpses

15) Off-Hand Catalyst

  • The Cuckoo: Exiled Mage (Rune Prison encounters)

The Stolen Lance Timeline

  • Vial of Volatile Ice
  • Chronicle of the Damned
  • Rotmind
  • Stygian Coal
  • Fragment of the Enigma
  • Ignivar's Head
  • Frey's Retreat
  • Scales of Eterra

Reign of Dragons Timeline

  • Symbol of Demise

Blood, Frost, and Death Timeline

  • Lich's Scorn (Set): Frost Lich Formosus

