In the Last Epoch Corruption tier list, builds are ranked based on their ability to reach higher Corruption stacks compared to others. Empowered Monoliths is the major endgame activity in the game, where Corruption serves as a mechanic that determines the difficulty of combat encounters and the rarity of loot. It can scale indefinitely, boosting monster health and damage, as well as item rarity and XP gains.

Builds with exceptional survivability and considerable area-of-effect damage are ideal for quickly clearing enemies before they can overwhelm you, allowing you to accumulate high stacks of Corruption. With a diverse range of builds available, players might wonder how they rank in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list.

This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch Corruption tier list based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Last Epoch Corruption tier list (March 2024)

S-tier

Torment Warlock is an exceptional build for Corruption (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Tenkiei/Youtube)

The builds in this tier are widely recognized for their exceptional performance. They deliver the highest area-of-effect damage in the game, supported by defensive and movement abilities that enable them to thrive even at high levels of Corruption stacks.

The builds that belong to the S-tier are the following:

Torment Warlock

Wraith Necromancer

Plasma Orb Runemaster

Explosive Ballista Falconer

A-tier

Squirrel Beastmaster in Last Epoch is a well-rounded build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Dreamer/Youtube)

The A-tier builds rival the S-tier ones in performance, boasting remarkable defensive capabilities and damage output. However, they fall slightly short in terms of consistency in achieving high levels of Corruption stacks.

Here are the builds that belong to the A-tier in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list:

Swipe Werebear Druid

Frostbite Swarmblade Druid

Squirrel Beastmaster

Hydragedron Runemaster

Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster

Spark Charge Runemaster

Frost Claw Runemaster

Judgement Aura Paladin

Nova Hammerdin paladin

Bleed Hammerdin Paladin

Bleed Warlock

Death Seal Lich

Dive Bomb Falconer

Ballista Falconer

Blast Rain Marksman

Shadow Dagger Falconer

Shadow Daggers Bladedancer

B-tier

The builds in the B-tier compromise certain aspects of gameplay. Unlike the previous tiers, where builds were well-rounded and excelled in every situation, these ones may excel in one area while lacking in another.

The B-tier builds are the following:

Thorn Totem Shaman

Explosive Totem Shaman

Tempest Earthquake Beastmaster

Lightning Swarmblade Druid

Earthquake Werebear Druid

Glacier Sorcerer

Static Orb Sorcerer

Fireball Sorcerer

Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight

Smite Hammerdin Paladin

Electrify Javelin Paladin

Holy Trail Javelin Paladin

Ignite Shield Rush Forge Guard

Echo Warpath Void Knight

Rive Void Knight

Marrow Shards Lich

Hungering Souls Lich

Dancing Strikes Bladedancer

Golem Necromancer

Roid Mage Necromancer

Hail of Arrows Marksman

C-tier

Builds in this tier are worse in every aspect of gameplay. They will need substantial buffs to their abilities in future patches to compete with other builds. While they can attain high Corruption stacks, better options are always available.

These are the C-tier builds:

Upheaval Beastmaster

Cold DoT Werebear Druid

Shatter Strike Spellblade

Disintegrate Runemaster

Elemental Nova Sorcerer

Devouring Orb Void Knight

Manifest Armor Forge Guard

Harvest Lich

Multishot Marksman

Bowmage Marksman

Dragonsong Marksman

D-tier

The build in this tier is an outlier with numerous caveats. Its rotational playstyle, followed by DPS downtime, makes it extremely tricky to manage at high levels of Corruption stacks. The defensive skills also require precise timing, making it feel like playing in hard mode.

Here's the build that belongs to the D-tier in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list:

Flame Reave Spellblade

More on Last Epoch:

