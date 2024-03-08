In the Last Epoch Corruption tier list, builds are ranked based on their ability to reach higher Corruption stacks compared to others. Empowered Monoliths is the major endgame activity in the game, where Corruption serves as a mechanic that determines the difficulty of combat encounters and the rarity of loot. It can scale indefinitely, boosting monster health and damage, as well as item rarity and XP gains.
Builds with exceptional survivability and considerable area-of-effect damage are ideal for quickly clearing enemies before they can overwhelm you, allowing you to accumulate high stacks of Corruption. With a diverse range of builds available, players might wonder how they rank in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list.
This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch Corruption tier list based on the current meta.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Last Epoch Corruption tier list (March 2024)
S-tier
The builds in this tier are widely recognized for their exceptional performance. They deliver the highest area-of-effect damage in the game, supported by defensive and movement abilities that enable them to thrive even at high levels of Corruption stacks.
The builds that belong to the S-tier are the following:
- Torment Warlock
- Wraith Necromancer
- Plasma Orb Runemaster
- Explosive Ballista Falconer
A-tier
The A-tier builds rival the S-tier ones in performance, boasting remarkable defensive capabilities and damage output. However, they fall slightly short in terms of consistency in achieving high levels of Corruption stacks.
Here are the builds that belong to the A-tier in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list:
- Swipe Werebear Druid
- Frostbite Swarmblade Druid
- Squirrel Beastmaster
- Hydragedron Runemaster
- Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster
- Spark Charge Runemaster
- Frost Claw Runemaster
- Judgement Aura Paladin
- Nova Hammerdin paladin
- Bleed Hammerdin Paladin
- Bleed Warlock
- Death Seal Lich
- Dive Bomb Falconer
- Ballista Falconer
- Blast Rain Marksman
- Shadow Dagger Falconer
- Shadow Daggers Bladedancer
B-tier
The builds in the B-tier compromise certain aspects of gameplay. Unlike the previous tiers, where builds were well-rounded and excelled in every situation, these ones may excel in one area while lacking in another.
The B-tier builds are the following:
- Thorn Totem Shaman
- Explosive Totem Shaman
- Tempest Earthquake Beastmaster
- Lightning Swarmblade Druid
- Earthquake Werebear Druid
- Glacier Sorcerer
- Static Orb Sorcerer
- Fireball Sorcerer
- Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight
- Smite Hammerdin Paladin
- Electrify Javelin Paladin
- Holy Trail Javelin Paladin
- Ignite Shield Rush Forge Guard
- Echo Warpath Void Knight
- Rive Void Knight
- Marrow Shards Lich
- Hungering Souls Lich
- Dancing Strikes Bladedancer
- Golem Necromancer
- Roid Mage Necromancer
- Hail of Arrows Marksman
C-tier
Builds in this tier are worse in every aspect of gameplay. They will need substantial buffs to their abilities in future patches to compete with other builds. While they can attain high Corruption stacks, better options are always available.
These are the C-tier builds:
- Upheaval Beastmaster
- Cold DoT Werebear Druid
- Shatter Strike Spellblade
- Disintegrate Runemaster
- Elemental Nova Sorcerer
- Devouring Orb Void Knight
- Manifest Armor Forge Guard
- Harvest Lich
- Multishot Marksman
- Bowmage Marksman
- Dragonsong Marksman
D-tier
The build in this tier is an outlier with numerous caveats. Its rotational playstyle, followed by DPS downtime, makes it extremely tricky to manage at high levels of Corruption stacks. The defensive skills also require precise timing, making it feel like playing in hard mode.
Here's the build that belongs to the D-tier in the Last Epoch Corruption tier list:
- Flame Reave Spellblade
