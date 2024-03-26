5 best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode

The best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode excel in terms of survivability and reliability. They are the optimal options for clearing challenging content without putting your characters at risk. While certain builds may excel in specific areas, such as single-target damage or area-of-effect capabilities, the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode reign supreme in their overall effectiveness.

This article lists the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode that you should try in update 1.0

1) Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster

Flaw Craw can permanently freeze enemies (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Redkatt/YouTube)

Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster stands out as one of the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode, offering both ease of play and exceptional tankiness.

Frost Claw is your primary damage-dealing ability, providing substantial damage along with impressive Crowd Control capabilities. Its ability to permanently freeze enemies renders them incapable of harming you.

When combined with skills like Flame Ward and Reowyn's Frostguard, this build achieves significant damage reduction, making your character nearly invulnerable in endgame scenarios. Given its numerous defensive capabilities, it's the ideal build for Hardcore mode in Last Epoch.

2) Torment Warlock

Torment Warlock is among the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode. It specializes in applying Damage over Time (DoT) debuffs on enemies, allowing it to deal significant damage even while on the move.

The primary ability in this build is Chthonic Fissure, which applies the Torment curse to enemies, inflicting Necrotic DoT. With abilities like Profane Veil aiding in Ward generation, it's extremely tanky in combat.

While the Torment Warlock build doesn't rely on any specific Uniques to function, it synergizes exceptionally well with certain ones. This makes gearing relatively easy while providing additional incentives for those who farm the necessary Uniques to unlock its maximum potential.

3) Judgement Aura Paladin

Judgement Aura Paladin is one of the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode due to its outstanding group synergy, remarkable tankiness, and incredible mitigation of DoT effects.

This build centers around the Judgement ability to case Consecrated Aura, a dual-effect DoT spell. It inflicts damage on enemies while also healing both you and your allies. Furthermore, all buffs and healing effects in this build extend to your character and allies, making it among the best options for multiplayer gameplay.

4) Swipe Wipebear Druid

You can transform into a Werebear using the Werebear Form ability (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Swipe Werebear Druid is one of the most easy-to-play Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode. It boasts impressive HP sustain without the need for any Unique items to unlock its full potential, making it highly suitable for Hardcore mode.

The Werebear Form ability helps you transform into a Werebear and gain access to four additional abilities. While in this form, triggering Maelstorms grants you powerful buffs that substantially boost your capabilities. Swipe servers as your primary damage-dealing skill, while Rampage can be used as a movement ability.

Overall, this build is an excellent choice for those who prefer melee-centric gameplay.

5) Holy Trail Javelin Paladin

Javelin is the primary ability of this build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Holy Trail Javelin Paladin stands out as one of the best Last Epoch builds for Hardcore mode. Its accessibility for beginners, effectiveness in group play, and remarkable area-of-effect healing make it a top-tier choice in the endgame.

This build utilizes the Javelin ability to unleash Holy Trail, a formidable spell that deals damage to enemies while providing healing to you and your allies. With a wide array of support skills, offensive buffs, debuffs, and mobility options, it's well-prepared to tackle any challenging situation with ease.

