5 best Warlock builds in Last Epoch

The best Warlock builds in Last Epoch can complete every endgame content, even in Hardcore mode. The Warlock is a Mastery of the Acolyte class, introduced to the game with update 1.0. Being one of the newer classes, players might be curious about which Warlock builds excel the most in terms of performance and enjoyment.

This article lists the best Warlock builds in Last Epoch based on the current meta.

5 Warlock builds in Last Epoch that you should try in update 1.0

1) Torment Warlock

Torment Warlock is extremely powerful in the endgame (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Torment Warlock is one of the strongest Warlock builds in Last Epoch. It excels in applying Damage over Time debuffs on enemies, enabling it to deal exorbitant damage even while moving.

Chthonic Fissure is the primary ability in this build that inflicts the Torment curse on enemies dealing Necrotic Damage over Time. Although the Torment Warlock build doesn't require any Uniques to function, it synergizes exceptionally well with specific ones. This makes it easy to gear while incentivizing those who farm the required Uniques to unlock its maximum potential.

2) Bleed Warlock

Bleed Warlock is an incredible Corruption farmer (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and ds lily/YouTube))

Bleed Warlock is another extremely powerful Damage over Time build specializing in inflicting Blood Damage instead of Necrotic Damage. It's also capable of surviving the hardest encounters in the game, making it well-suited for Hardcore mode.

The primary ability of this build is Chaos Bolt, which can trigger additional abilities such as Harvest, Rip Blood, and Bone Curse due to its skill specialization passives. Abilities like Spirit Plague provide remarkable Damage Reduction, making it almost unkillable in the endgame. It also boasts incredible single-target damage, making it one of the best Warlock builds in Last Epoch.

3) Profane Veil Warlock

The infamous Profane Veil Warlock bug is now fixed (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Action RPG/YouTube)

The Profane Veil Warlock is one of the tankiest Warlock builds in Last Epoch. This build specializes in the Profane Veil ability, which functions as a dual-effect spell and serves as a Ward generator and summoner of Minions. These Minions advance toward enemies and explode, triggering Sacrifice on other nearby Minions and summoning Skeleton Vanguard upon their demise. This creates a loop of Minions and Ward generation.

Moreover, an unintended bug temporarily boosted the Ward generation to 40 percent instead of the intended four percent, making it nearly invulnerable in the endgame. This bug has since been fixed, yet the build maintains its position among the best Warlock builds in Last Epoch.

4) Warlock Chaos Fissure

Warlock Chaos Fissure specializes in inflicting both Necrotic and Fire Damage. Multiple skills from the previous builds make a comeback, with Chthonic Fissure again serving as the primary damage-dealing ability. Moreover, this build can automate a significant portion of its rotation due to its skill specialization passives.

For example, using Chthonic Fissure has a chance of casting Chaos Bolts, which can subsequently trigger Rip Blood and Bone Curse on enemies. This initiates a cascade of spells, which is entirely automated and creates a chain reaction. With Transplant as its movement ability, Warlock Chaos Fissure is a well-rounded and easy-to-play build.

5) Warlock Soul Feast Torment

Warlock Soul Feast Torment is one of the most easy-to-play Warlock builds in Last Epoch. Similar to the previous one, this build can automate its entire rotation by initiating a chain reaction. This is made possible through the Soul Feast ability and the Wheel of Torment Unique two-handed staff.

However, even without the Unique item, the build rotation can be automated using a few more abilities. So, farming the Unique is unnecessary for it to perform at its full potential. This makes it easy to gear, making it an excellent choice for beginners.

