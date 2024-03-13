Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build: Skill setup, itemization, and more

The Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build is a force to be reckoned with in the endgame, capable of helping you complete all content in the game, even in Hardcore mode. It boasts exorbitant single-target and area-of-effect damage without compromising on defenses, making it nearly unkillable. While the Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build is exceptionally strong, even if its abilities function as intended, it is currently extremely overpowered due to a notable bug.

The Vampiric Pool passive from the Profane Veil skill tree erroneously grants 40% of the consumed minion's maximum health as Ward instead of the listed 4%. This bug has resulted in the build performing beyond expectations. It is anticipated to be fixed in the next patch, so take advantage of this bug while it lasts.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build guide leveling: What to use in the early game?

Early Game

In the early game, Rip Blood serves as your primary single-target damage ability, while Wandering Spirits inflicts area-of-effect damage.

serves as your primary single-target damage ability, while inflicts area-of-effect damage. Summon Bone Golem is an excellent ability for diverting enemy attention away from you.

is an excellent ability for diverting enemy attention away from you. Bone Curse can be used for extra damage on bosses.

can be used for extra damage on bosses. Lastly, Transplant serves as a mobility skill for traversing the map.

Endgame

In this Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build, most abilities are swapped when transitioning to the endgame for a more optimized setup. Here, Chthonic Fissure takes the forefront as your primary source of damage.

takes the forefront as your primary source of damage. Profane Veil is utilized as a Ward generator and summons Volatile Zombies that detonate near enemies.

is utilized as a Ward generator and summons Volatile Zombies that detonate near enemies. Summon Skeleton functions as a source of Increased Spell Damage, which is also consumed through Profane Veil.

functions as a source of Increased Spell Damage, which is also consumed through Profane Veil. Soul Feast is employed to apply Haste and Torment when necessary.

is employed to apply Haste and Torment when necessary. Lastly, Transplant continues to serve as your mobility tool.

Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build for endgame: Skills and itemization

Skill Setup

Use the following skills in the endgame:

Summon Skeleton

Profane Veil

Soul Feast

Transplant

Chthonic Fissure

Here are the Acolyte (base) and Warlock (Mastery) Passive skill tree setups for this Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build:

Acolyte Passive tree

Acolyte passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games|lastepochtools.com)

Warlock Passive tree

Warlock passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Lich Passive tree

Lich passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Necromancer Passive tree

Necromancer passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Here are the specialization trees for each skill in this Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build:

Summon Skeleton

Skill tree for Summon Skeleton (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Profane Veil

Skill tree for Profane Veil (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Summon Volatile Zombie

Skill tree for Summon Volatile Zombie (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Sacrifice

Skill tree for Sacrifice (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Chthonic Fissure Passive tree

Skill tree for Chthonic Fissure (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/lastepochtools.com)

Itemizing and Idols

Here are the Unique items that are essential for this Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build:

Wheel of Torment: Acquired from The Stolen Lance Timeline.

Acquired from The Stolen Lance Timeline. Boneclamor Barbute: Acquired from The Black Sun Timeline.

Acquired from The Black Sun Timeline. Cycle of Putrescence: Acquired from The Age of Winter Timeline.

Acquired from The Age of Winter Timeline. Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros: Acquired from the Emperor of Corpses boss in the Reign of Dragons Timeline.

Focus on the following affixes while acquiring idols and forging your gear:

Spell Curse Damage

Necrotic Resistance

Increased Damage Over Time

Increased Spell Damage

Increased Minion Health

Critical Strike Multiplier

Necrotic Penetration

Increases Mana Regen

Increased Cooldown Recovery

Increased Movement Speed

Intelligence

