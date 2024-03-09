In the Last Epoch farming tier list, builds are ranked based on their ability to outperform others in various gameplay aspects such as area-of-effect damage, overall speed, survivability at high stacks of Corruption, and other factors. With a large variety of builds available in the game, players might wonder how they rank in the Last Epoch farming tier list.

This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch farming tier list based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Last Epoch farming tier list (March 2024)

S-tier

Shadow Daggers Bladedancer is an exceptional build for farming (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Skryah/Youtube)

Farming for optimal gear in ARPGs is an endless pursuit, where the S-tier builds stand out as the cream of the crop. These builds excel in speed, defenses, and damage, ensuring you clear maps faster than enemies can pose a threat.

The builds that belong to the S-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list are the following:

Blast Rain Marksman

Shadow Daggers Bladedancer

Torment Warlock

Shadow Dagger Falconer

Explosive Ballista Falconer

Ballista Falconer

A-tier

Hydrahedron Runemaster is a well-rounded build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While A-tier builds can match S-tier performance in specific gameplay aspects, they lag behind in others. For example, an A-tier build might excel in damage output but lack speed, making it an inferior choice to S-tier builds overall.

Here are the builds that belong to the A-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list:

Plasma Orb Runemaster

Hydrahedron Runemaster

Nova Hammerdin paladin

Echo Warpath Void Knight

Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight

Bleed Warlock

Death Seal Lich

Wraith Necromancer

Dive Bomb Falconer

Dancing Strikes Bladedancer

Lightning Swarmblade Druid

Frostbite Swarmblade Druid

Thorn Totem Shaman

B-tier

B-tier builds are accompanied by numerous caveats, particularly in terms of playstyle and damage, preventing them from performing at the same level as the previous builds.

These caveats may include downtime in area-of-effect damage due to cooldowns, low single-target DPS, or low movement speed.

The B-tier farming builds are the following:

Cold DoT Werebear Druid

Earthquake Werebear Druid

Squirrel Beastmaster

Glacier Sorcerer

Frost Claw Runemaster

Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster

Spark Charge Runemaster

Holy Trail Javelin Paladin

Judgement Aura Paladin

Hungering Souls Lich

Roid Mage Necromancer

Marrow Shards Lich

Bowmage Marksman

Explosive Totem Shaman

Fireball Sorcerer

Static Orb Sorcerer

Smite Hammerdin Paladin

Devouring Orb Void Knight

Bleed Hammerdin Paladin

Dragonsong Marksman

Hail of Arrows Marksman

C-tier

The C-tier builds are similar to those in B-tier in terms of performance, but they exhibit additional gameplay quirks. Whether dealing with frustrating Minion AI or high buff management, it often feels like doing extra work for the same outcome as the previous builds.

These are the C-tier farming builds:

Golem Necromancer

Tempest Earthquake Beastmaster

Elemental Nove Sorcerer

Electrify Javelin Paladin

Harvest Lich

Shatter Strike Spellblade

Disintegrate Runemaster

Ignite Shield Rush Forge Guard

Rive Void Knight

Multishot Marksman

D-tier

Flame Reave Spellblade is an enjoyable build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The D-tier builds are some of the least effective options for farming in Last Epoch. Limited area-of-effect abilities and subpar single-target DPS are drawbacks that make these builds less enjoyable for farming purposes.

Here are the builds that belong to the D-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list:

Swipe Werebear Druid

Upheaval Beastmaster

Flame Reave Spellblade

E-tier

The build in this tier is undeniably the worst option for farming in Last Epoch. It lacks the necessary area-of-effect damage and struggles with low health sustain, making it challenging to survive at high Corruption stacks.

The build that stands uncontested in the E-tier is the following:

Manifest Armor Forge Guard

