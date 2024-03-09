In the Last Epoch farming tier list, builds are ranked based on their ability to outperform others in various gameplay aspects such as area-of-effect damage, overall speed, survivability at high stacks of Corruption, and other factors. With a large variety of builds available in the game, players might wonder how they rank in the Last Epoch farming tier list.
This article will provide a comprehensive Last Epoch farming tier list based on the current meta.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Last Epoch farming tier list (March 2024)
S-tier
Farming for optimal gear in ARPGs is an endless pursuit, where the S-tier builds stand out as the cream of the crop. These builds excel in speed, defenses, and damage, ensuring you clear maps faster than enemies can pose a threat.
The builds that belong to the S-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list are the following:
- Blast Rain Marksman
- Shadow Daggers Bladedancer
- Torment Warlock
- Shadow Dagger Falconer
- Explosive Ballista Falconer
- Ballista Falconer
A-tier
While A-tier builds can match S-tier performance in specific gameplay aspects, they lag behind in others. For example, an A-tier build might excel in damage output but lack speed, making it an inferior choice to S-tier builds overall.
Here are the builds that belong to the A-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list:
- Plasma Orb Runemaster
- Hydrahedron Runemaster
- Nova Hammerdin paladin
- Echo Warpath Void Knight
- Smite Hammer Throw Void Knight
- Bleed Warlock
- Death Seal Lich
- Wraith Necromancer
- Dive Bomb Falconer
- Dancing Strikes Bladedancer
- Lightning Swarmblade Druid
- Frostbite Swarmblade Druid
- Thorn Totem Shaman
B-tier
B-tier builds are accompanied by numerous caveats, particularly in terms of playstyle and damage, preventing them from performing at the same level as the previous builds.
These caveats may include downtime in area-of-effect damage due to cooldowns, low single-target DPS, or low movement speed.
The B-tier farming builds are the following:
- Cold DoT Werebear Druid
- Earthquake Werebear Druid
- Squirrel Beastmaster
- Glacier Sorcerer
- Frost Claw Runemaster
- Frostbite Frost Claw Runemaster
- Spark Charge Runemaster
- Holy Trail Javelin Paladin
- Judgement Aura Paladin
- Hungering Souls Lich
- Roid Mage Necromancer
- Marrow Shards Lich
- Bowmage Marksman
- Explosive Totem Shaman
- Fireball Sorcerer
- Static Orb Sorcerer
- Smite Hammerdin Paladin
- Devouring Orb Void Knight
- Bleed Hammerdin Paladin
- Dragonsong Marksman
- Hail of Arrows Marksman
C-tier
The C-tier builds are similar to those in B-tier in terms of performance, but they exhibit additional gameplay quirks. Whether dealing with frustrating Minion AI or high buff management, it often feels like doing extra work for the same outcome as the previous builds.
These are the C-tier farming builds:
- Golem Necromancer
- Tempest Earthquake Beastmaster
- Elemental Nove Sorcerer
- Electrify Javelin Paladin
- Harvest Lich
- Shatter Strike Spellblade
- Disintegrate Runemaster
- Ignite Shield Rush Forge Guard
- Rive Void Knight
- Multishot Marksman
D-tier
The D-tier builds are some of the least effective options for farming in Last Epoch. Limited area-of-effect abilities and subpar single-target DPS are drawbacks that make these builds less enjoyable for farming purposes.
Here are the builds that belong to the D-tier in the Last Epoch farming tier list:
- Swipe Werebear Druid
- Upheaval Beastmaster
- Flame Reave Spellblade
E-tier
The build in this tier is undeniably the worst option for farming in Last Epoch. It lacks the necessary area-of-effect damage and struggles with low health sustain, making it challenging to survive at high Corruption stacks.
The build that stands uncontested in the E-tier is the following:
- Manifest Armor Forge Guard
More on Last Epoch:
All Unique armor in Last Epoch || Last Epoch Corruption tier list || Alternate Leveling Paths in Last Epoch || All Unique weapons in Last Epoch || Last Epoch Solo Character Found