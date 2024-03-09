All Last Epoch quests with passive point rewards explored

Certain Last Epoch quests offer passive point rewards that are crucial for advancing your character in the game. You can spend these points on any unlocked Node in the numerous Passive Trees to receive various bonuses for your character and abilities.

There is a cap on the number of passive points that can be acquired from the Last Epoch quests. However, this system offers you the freedom to choose certain quests and ignore others rather than making you complete all of them.

This article will list all Last Epoch quests that reward passive points and their locations.

All Last Epoch quests with passive points and their locations

You can acquire passive points from the following main and side quests in Last Epoch:

Chapter 1 - The Keepers

The Keepers (Main Quest): The Keepers' Camp

The Keepers' Camp The Keeper Vault (Main Quest): The Keepers' Vault

The Keepers' Vault Storeroom Sabotuers (Side Quest): The Storerooms

Chapter 2 - The Ruined Future

The Power of Mastery (Main Quest): The End of Time

The End of Time Finding Pannion (Main Quest): The Council Chambers

The Council Chambers Erza's Ledger (Side Quest): The Council Chambers

The Council Chambers Artem's Offer (Side Quest): The Council Chambers

The Council Chambers Evacuation (Side Quest): Last Refuge Outskirts

Last Refuge Outskirts The Upper District (Side Quest): The Council Chambers

Chapter 3 - Seeking the Last Shard

The Lesser Refuge (Side Quest): The Council Chambers (Two passive points)

Chapter 4 - The Outcasts and the Empire

A Study in Time (Side Quest): The Outcast Camp

The Outcast Camp The Corrupted Lake (Side Quest): The Corrupted Lake

Chapter 5 - Aid from an Oracle

The Oracle's Aid (Main Quest): The Shining Cove

The Shining Cove Hidden Gems (Side Quest): The Majasan Desert

The Majasan Desert The Sapphire Tablet (Side Quest): The Oracle's Abode

Chapter 6 - Infiltrating the Immortal Citadel

The Immortal Citadel (Main Quest): Yulia's Haven

Yulia's Haven Alric's Revenge (Side Quest): Yulia's Haven

Chapter 8 - Lagon's Blessing

Lagon (Main Quest): The Temple of Lagon

The Temple of Lagon Liath's Tower (Side Quest): Liath's Road

Liath's Road Destroying the Siege Camp (Side Quest): Etendell

Chapter 9 - Sands of Majasa

Apophis and Majasa (Main Quest): The Temple Rooftops

The Temple Rooftops Desert Treasure (Side Quest): The Radiant Dunes

The Radiant Dunes Oasis Hunt (Side Quest): Maj'Elka Upper District

How many passive points can you get from Last Epoch quests?

You can obtain a maximum of 15 passive points through Last Epoch quests out of the total 113 required for your character. Once you've earned these 15 points, completing additional quests won't grant any more of them.

