Last Epoch Druid leveling and endgame guide: Skill setup, passives, and more

The best Last Epoch Druid build is easy to level up and boasts exorbitant area-of-effect damage in the endgame. It's also visually appealing and relatively straightforward to gear, making it suitable for beginners. However, transitioning from the early game to the endgame requires multiple skill respecs, which could be considered a drawback.

Nonetheless, the Last Epoch Druid build perfectly encapsulates the Druid class fantasy while making the leveling-up process enjoyable and easy. It also scales well into the endgame, making it one of the best builds in the game.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only "best" viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Last Epoch Druid build guide for leveling: What to use in the early game?

Early Game

In this Last Epoch Druid build, Swipe serves as your primary damaging ability in the early game until you can allocate six points into Spriggan Form.

serves as your primary damaging ability in the early game until you can allocate six points into Spriggan Form. Summon Thorn Totem and Summon Wolf can enhance your single-target and area-of-effect damage.

and can enhance your single-target and area-of-effect damage. Eterra's Blessing acts as your healing ability during perilous situations, also providing the option to heal your Minions.

acts as your healing ability during perilous situations, also providing the option to heal your Minions. Fury Leap serves as a mobility skill for traversing the map.

Endgame

In the endgame, allocate five points into Swarmblade Form to metamorphose into an agile Swarmblade, allowing you to unleash Locusts through Summon Hive .

to metamorphose into an agile Swarmblade, allowing you to unleash Locusts through . Follow this up with Swarm Strike to generate a massive Locust Swarm.

to generate a massive Locust Swarm. Transition into the Werebear Form to prolong the Locust Swarm duration, then use Roar to switch back to Swarmblade Form.

to prolong the Locust Swarm duration, then use to switch back to Swarmblade Form. Utilize Summon Spriggan to bolster all your defenses.

Last Epoch Druid build for endgame: Skills and itemization

Skill setup

Use the following abilities in the endgame:

Swarmblade Form

Serpent Strike

Werebear Form

Summon Spriggan

Warcry

Here are the Primalist (base) and Druid (Mastery) Passive skill tree setups for this Last Epoch Druid build:

Primalist Passive tree

Primalist passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Druid Passive tree

Druid passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Beastmaster Passive tree

Beastmaster passive tree in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Here are the specialization trees for each skill in this Last Epoch Druid build:

Swarmblade Form Passive tree

Skill tree for Swarmblade Form (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Serpent Strike Passive tree

Skill tree for Serpent Strike (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Werebear Form Passive tree

Skill tree for Werebear Form (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Summon Spriggan Passive tree

Skill tree for Summon Spriggan (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Warcry Passive tree

Skill tree for Warcry (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Itemizing and Idols

Here are the Unique items that are viable for this Last Epoch Druid build:

Eterra's Path: Acquired from the Sprirts of Fire Timeline or using Rune of Ascendance on any boots.

Acquired from the Sprirts of Fire Timeline or using Rune of Ascendance on any boots. Beast King: Acquired from the Reign of Dragons Timeline.

Focus on the following affixes while acquiring idols and forging your gear:

Melee Attack Speed

Damage Over Time

Melee Damage

Damage Over Time While Transformed

Melee Damage While Transformed

Physical Damage

Poison Damage

Shared Increased Melee Damage

Chance to Bleed on Hit

Physical Penetration

Minion Physical Penetration

Poison Penetration

Minion Poison Penetration

Health

Vitality

Increased Cooldown Recovery Speed

More on Last Epoch:

