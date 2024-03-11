Unique items in Last Epoch provide exceptional bonuses to a variety of builds, often transforming them into an unstoppable force in the endgame. Acquiring them can be a grind due to their rarity, which increases significantly with higher Legendary Potential.

With a pool of over 300 Unique and Set items in the game, determining which ones are worth keeping can be challenging. While some are highly sought after and exceptionally useful, others might not be as transformative or align with your current build.

This article will list the best Unique items in Last Epoch based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

10 game-changing Unique items in Last Epoch

1) Exsanguinous

Exsanguinous is a Unique Body Armor (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

In the current meta, stacking Ward Retention to significantly boost a character's effective health and make it nearly immortal is already recognized as overpowered. The Exsanguinous significantly bolsters builds that amass considerable health and utilize Ward Retention to convert it into even greater amounts of Ward, making it one of the best Unique items in Last Epoch.

2) Ravenous Void

Ravenous Void is a Unique Gloves (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Ravenous Void offers unparalleled defensive bonuses to any build, albeit with the caveat of the Mimic Feast debuff. However, builds equipped with a cleanse to remove this debuff can take full advantage of this item.

It's also among the rarest Unique items in Last Epoch, so discovering one is a reason to celebrate, regardless of its immediate relevance to your current build.

3) Cleaver Solution

Cleaver Solution is a Unique One-Handed Axe (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Cleaver Solution lives up to its name by offering a solution to Ward Retention scaling for classes that don't inherently scale with Intelligence. It achieves this by boosting Intelligence to match the character's Strength stat, allowing them to capitalize on Ward in builds where it previously wasn't feasible. This makes it one of the most transformative Unique items in Last Epoch.

4) Orian's Eye

Orian's Eye is a Unique Amulet (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Orian's Eye stands out as one of the rarest Unique items in Last Epoch, requiring an extensive grind to obtain. However, its extremely powerful implicit is often considered best-in-slot for many builds, making it worth the effort to obtain one. Moreover, it can also open up an Affix slot by removing the need for Void Resistance.

5) Omnis

Omnis is a Unique Amulet (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Omnis is a powerful defensive amulet that is the best-in-slot choice for nearly any build when it has excellent rolls but becomes utterly useless with poor ones.

Acquiring one with high rolls for each Resistance is akin to winning a lottery, making it one of the most valuable Unique items in Last Epoch.

6) Herald of the Scurry

Herald if the Scurry is a Unique Helmet (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Herald of the Scurry is a helmet used exclusively for a particular Squirrel build. However, it's among the highest-scaling Unique items in Last Epoch. So, acquiring one with high Legendary Potential might be the perfect incentive to explore that specific build in your next playthrough.

7) Fractured Crown

Fractured Crown is a Unique Helmet (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Fractured Crown is a Unique item exclusively obtainable through crafting, and the process of acquiring it is rather complex. Nevertheless, it can be an invaluable asset for any Mage build in the game, particularly when paired with a Damage Dealt to Mana Before Health modifier. This combination provides exceptional Damage Reduction to your character.

8) Red Ring of Atlaria

Red Ring of Atlaria is a Unique Ring (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Red Ring of Atlaria is an outstanding ring known for its bonuses to movement speed and all attributes. Additionally, the Damage Reduction it provides is only comparable to a high-rolled Omnis, making it one of the best Unique items in Last Epoch.

9) Aurora's Time Glass

Aurora's Time Glass is a Unique Amulet (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Aurora's Time Glass can restore you to full health and grant a Ward if your health dips below 30%. With a mere 20-second cooldown, this effect is a game-changer. It can effectively make you unkillable as long as you avoid being one-shot by certain enemy abilities.

10) Wings of Argentus

Wings of Argentus is a Unique Body Armor (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Despite undergoing numerous nerfs in previous patches, Wings of Argentus is still one of the best Unique items in Last Epoch due to being best-in-slot for numerous builds.

However, the likelihood of obtaining one with high Legendary Potential is among the lowest in the game. So, it's essential to keep an eye out for this item, even if it's not currently necessary for your build.

