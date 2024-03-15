Last Epoch Glyph of Insight explained: How to get, uses, and more

The Last Epoch Glyph of Insight is a type of crafting material that modifies the outcome of a craft by transforming a prefix into an experimental affix on a piece of gear. When this special affix is applied to a gear, it transforms the gear into an Exalted item, often necessitating specific conditions to activate its bonus in combat. This Glyph can only be used on Gloves, Belts, and Boots.

Utilizing a Last Epoch Glyph of Insight is undeniably the most complicated part of the crafting system. From its acquisition to applying a particular experimental affix, each step adheres to specific rules and conditions, which can be overwhelming for new players.

This article explains everything related to the Last Epoch Glyph of Insight and guides you in acquiring it.

How to get Last Epoch Glyph of Insight

When crafting an item with a Rune of Research, there's a 45 percent chance of acquiring a Last Epoch Glyph of Insight. This is the only method of acquiring this Glyph in the game.

To obtain a Rune of Research, you must be at least level 70 and defeat the Exiled Mages found in Rune Prisons, which are events that randomly spawn across the map in the Monolith of Fate. While acquiring a Rune of Research is rare, you can increase your chances by farming them in Empowered Monoliths with high stacks of Corruptions.

After obtaining several Runes of Research, use them on any item in the Forge Menu to have a chance of acquiring a Glyph of Insight. It exclusively functions when upgrading prefixes. So, you can only utilize it for upgrading prefixes up to Tier 4, as those of Tier 5 and above cannot be upgraded.

The experimental affixes you acquire on your Gloves, Belts, and Boots depend on the following conditions:

Gloves: Total affix tiers

Total affix tiers Belts: Item level requirement

Item level requirement Boots: Forging Potential

Here are all the different experimental affixes you can acquire by using a Last Epoch Glyph of Insight:

Gloves

Experimental Ward per Missing Health

Experimental Armor applies to Damage over Time

Experimental Ward on Kill

Experimental Dodge Rating and Endurance Threshold

Belt

Experimental Mana on Potion Use

Experimental Ward on Potion Use

Experimental Volatile Zombie on Potion Use

Experimental Traversal Cooldown Recovery on Potion Use

Boots

Experimental Frenzy Effect

Experimental Ward Gained on Traversal

Experimental Minions Transported with Traversal Skills

Experimental Haste Effect

