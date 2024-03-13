Where to find a Target Dummy in Last Epoch

The Target Dummy in Last Epoch is one of the most overlooked features, with many players completely unaware that it even exists. Although it might not immediately grab players' attention when starting the game, it evolves into a valuable tool as they progress. Whether it's used to measure a character's DPS or practice build rotations, it's undeniably an essential feature.

Last Epoch's recent 1.0 update, which introduced two new masteries to its already expansive roster, has been met with massive success. As a result, the diverse range of builds available in the game continues to grow.

The Target Dummy in Last Epoch serves as an excellent tool for testing these builds. However, locating one can be challenging, as they are hard to come across and require you to deviate from the main path.

Target Dummy in Last Epoch location

Champions' Gate is located west of Heoborea in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Dotarian Gaming/Youtube)

The Target Dummy in Last Epoch is located at Champions' Gate, which serves as the entrance to the Endless Arena. You can reach this location from The Wengari Fortress by traveling through Heoborea.

However, before accessing the Target Dummy, you must first advance through the campaign until you reach the Divine Era (-12 BE) in Chapter 7.

Here are the steps to finding a Target Dummy in Last Epoch:

After you reach Chapter 7, you must travel from Heoborea via the western route.

This route will take you through The Heoborean Forest and The Nomad Camp before reaching The Wengari Fortress.

From there, heading south will lead you to the Kolheim Pass.

Continuing west from the pass will eventually bring you to the entrance of the Endless Arena, known as Champions' Gate.

In Champion's Gate, there are five different specialized setups of Target Dummies.

Can you measure your DPS by using a Target Dummy?

The Training Dummies in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Dotarian Gaming/Youtube)

Unfortunately, there's no direct method of measuring the actual DPS of your build in Last Epoch. You can somewhat gauge the DPS of different builds in the game by evaluating how quickly they can defeat a Target Dummy.

However, this method is flawed in terms of accuracy. Moreover, it curtails players' ability to experiment with diverse builds and make precise comparisons between them.

More on Last Epoch:

Last Epoch Profane Veil Warlock build || Last Epoch Druid build || 10 best Unique items in Last Epoch