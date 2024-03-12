5 best Marksman builds in Last Epoch

If you're looking for builds with fast-paced gameplay that can also dish out huge damage to your enemies, the Marksman builds in Last Epoch are the perfect pick for you. This is one of the masteries of the Rogue class, which allows players to clear the end-game content, like Monolith of Fate echoes, much easier and faster.

Although there are a lot of builds you can make with this mastery class, some outperform the others.

Keeping that in mind, this article lists the best Marksman builds in the Last Epoch, suitable for both newbie and Seasoned Monolith farmers.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only "best" viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

What are the best Marksman builds in Last Epoch?

1) Shadow HoA Marksman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Shadow HoA Marksman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Among all the Marksman builds in Last Epoch, Shadow HoA is one of the most powerful builds in the game. As this build allows players to provide constant damage output and survivability, it is a must-have for Monolith of Fate, Endless Arena, or other end-game dungeons. Furthermore, players can also use it as a League Starter build, as it has high damage-dealing potential.

The mandatory skills for this build include Hail of Arrows, Smoke Bomb, Dark Quiver, and Shift. In addition, Decoy is a great defensive skill for escaping from mobs and running into a safe zone.

The loop includes Smoke Bomb>Dark Quiver>Shift>Hail of Arrows.

2) Shadow Daggers Marksman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Shadow Daggers Marksman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

From newbies to veterans, this build is ideal for everyone, thanks to its insane Single Target Damage.

The primary skills you need to focus on for this build are Puncture and Shadow Cascade. You can also use Shift as your mobility skill and Umbral Blades for an additional dmg source. The choice of offensive/defensive utility skill will be Smoke Bomb. Skills like Decoy can function as a panic button skill, allowing you to get out of any dangerous situation.

3) Lightning Marksman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Lightning Marksman builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Lightning Marksman Build stands out as one of the best Rogue builds in Last Epoch, thanks to its impressive sustain and high-damage dealing ability. This build relies on skills like Shurikens, Explosive trap, and Detonating arrow.

Other than these, Smoke Bombs and Shift also help you produce shadows that can do multiple things like gain additional Mana or remove debuff.

4) Slow Death Marksman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Slow Death Marksman builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Like the previous one, this is another extremely strong starter build that you can use without issue in the hardcore end-game content of Last Epoch.

In this build, Flurry is your main damage skill. Remember to use Multishot to get all the benefits from the additional arrows. As a passive skill, pick Swift Assassin from the Rogue passive tree for attack speed and physical damage.

Umbral Blades is another offensive skill that you can use for single target damage and clear speed. Furthermore, use Smoke Bomb, Shift, and Decoy as defensive skills.

5) Detonating Arrow Explosive Trap Marksman Build

Passive Tree Progression of Explosive Trap Marksman Builds in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Detonating Arrow Explosive Trap Marksman Build is undeniably one of the best Rogue builds in Last Epoch, offering huge burst damage and impressive clear speed in end-game scenarios.

This build relies on the Detonating Arrow, allowing players to deal a great amount of damage to the nearby enemies. When you pair Explosive traps with Trap Sprinklers and Trapuchet, you can start a chain of explosions.

