Best Last Epoch Falconer build: Leveling, skill progression, and endgame

Last Epoch’s class system is on a whole new level, as it delivers a bunch of specializations to play around with, like the Falconer. It is a Mastery type that extends from the lineage of the Rogue, and characters from this path are equipped with deceptive fighting tactics. Not to forget that they get complete control over a fearsome falcon that will actively attack enemies in the battle.

This article outlines the best Last Epoch Falconer build for those willing to stick to this Mastery class.

Disclaimer: Last Epoch allows for a great deal of build variety and encourages creative building. This is not the only 'best' viable build for the current endgame content at patch 1.0. You can use this as a reference and make your own alterations as long as you understand how scaling works for your chosen skills.

Best Last Epoch Falconer build overview: Skills and passives

Which skills does this Last Epoch Falconer build use?

Skills to target for the best Falconer build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

Here is a brief rundown of the skills prioritized in the best Falconer build in Last Epoch:

Upon casting this ability, the Falconer will launch two blades, followed by four blades. They can be recalled back to you, hitting all the enemies along the way. Umbral Blades always throw a single Shadow Blade with 300% more damage at double radius. Aerial Assault : The character will leap towards the target before the Falcon propels you forward. The creature will updraft and launch a Wing Burst at the target.

: The character will leap towards the target before the Falcon propels you forward. The creature will updraft and launch a Wing Burst at the target. Net : This ability ensnares the enemy and deals Physical Damage. Movement speed is reduced by 35% for ensnared bosses and rare enemies, while the rest stop moving.

: This ability ensnares the enemy and deals Physical Damage. Movement speed is reduced by 35% for ensnared bosses and rare enemies, while the rest stop moving. Puncture : It is a piercing blow attack that has a 30% chance of applying bleed on a target. This bleed will have a 30% increase in duration.

: It is a piercing blow attack that has a 30% chance of applying bleed on a target. This bleed will have a 30% increase in duration. Smoke Bomb: The Falconer drops a bomb that blinds the enemy. This skill also grants haste to the character inside. The bomb's radius will eventually grow in size, lasting four seconds.

How to level Rogue for this build

For this Falconer build, your priority should be to level up the Rogue class in the initial phase. You will be able to choose the Mastery by the end of Chapter 2 of the campaign. Now, progress through the main story and complete the side quests to collect as many Idol Slots and Passive Points as possible.

Key character passives

Passives to prioritize for the best Falconer build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games/ maxroll.gg)

Listed below are the character passives you need to choose for this Falconer build:

Rogue

Swift Assassin (8 points)

Twin Blade (1 point)

Steady Hand (5 points)

Evasion (5 points)

Guile (1 point)

Agility (5 points)

Dodge and Parry (5 points)

Falconer

Wilderness Scout (8 points)

Raptor’s Wings (5 points)

Outlander’s Tenacity (5 points)

Agile Hunt (4 points)

Fencing Grace (5 points)

Coordinated Fate (1 pont)

Deflect and Weave (5 points)

Evasion Tactics (6 points)

Final Souvenir (1 point)

Pose (5 points)

Tailwind (6 points)

Strike their Flank (3 points)

Bladedancer

Once (8 points)

Pursuit (5 points)

Cloak and Shadows (8 points)

Shroud of Dusk (8 points)

Skill specialization slots and skill passives

Here are the skill passives you need to focus on for this Falconer build in Last Epoch:

Umbral Blade

Dawnfall (2 points)

Sword Thrower (1 point)

Cacophony of Steel (1 point)

Steel Torrent (4 points

Loathing (1 point)

Precision Cuts (1 point)

Explosive Blades (1 point)

Burst of Agony (4 points)

Jagged Carvings (1 point)

Subzero Intrusion (1 point)

Coldsnap Strike (2 points)

Aerial Assault

Skyward Swoop (1 point)

Refreshing Resolve (3 points)

Healing Gut (3 points)

Gustborne Guard (1 point)

Covering Fire (3 points)

Avian Hunter (4 points)

Projectile Training (1 point)

Twilight Strike (3 points)

Plumed Daggers (1 point)

Net

Rending Wires (1 point)

Bold Throw (1 point)

Net Trap (1 point)

Spear Trap (1 point)

Server of Tricks (2 points)

Advanced Engineering (1 point)

Surprise Snare (1 point)

Weakening Threads (3 points)

Entangled Weapons (1 point)

Tanglewire (3 points)

Leading the Hunt (2 points)

Tangled and Prone (1 point)

Quick Throws (2 points)

Puncture

Splinter (5 points)

Cross Forward (2 points)

Shatter (5 points)

Death’s Imprint (2 points)

Perforate (2 points)

Press the Attack (2 points)

Cadence of Death (1 point)

Mutilate (1 point)

Smoke Bomb

Lingering Fumes (5 points)

Smoke Blades (5 points)

Concealed in Carnace (1 point)

Generosity (1 point)

Enfeeblement (1 point)

Moonlight Bomb (1 point)

Shrouded in Darkness (1 point)

Rapid Concealment (4 points)

Thick Smoke (1 point)

Best Last Epoch Falconer build for endgame

Gearing

Smoke Weaver is an excellent, unique item for the Falconer build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || lastepochtools.com)

Use the crafting system in Last Epoch to flare up your Falconer with some good items. You must also target the following idols for this build:

Large Shadow Idol

Prefix : Increased Health and Physical Penetration with Shadow Daggers

: Increased Health and Physical Penetration with Shadow Daggers Suffix: Elemental Resistance

Stout Lagonian Idol

Prefix : Increased Health

: Increased Health Suffix: Health

Try to acquire the following items for the best Falconer build in Last Epoch:

Eviscerating Smoke Weaver (Legendary Poignant)

(Legendary Poignant) Dexterous Advent of the Erased of Lucidity (Legendary Iron Greaves)

(Legendary Iron Greaves) Ballista’s Siphon of Anguish of Life (Legendary Gold Ring)

Here are the Blessings to use for this build:

Grand Sight of the Outcast

Grand Arrogance of Argentus

Grand Echo of Solarism

Grand Subtlety of Slaughter

Grand Rhythm of the Tide

Grand Hope of the Beginning

Grand Survival of Might

Grand Memory of Masters

Grand Bulwark of the Tundra

Grand Embers of Immortality

Lastly, try to acquire the following stats in the Falconer Build:

Resistances : Max

: Max Critical Strike Avoidance : Max

: Max Endurance : 50-60%

: 50-60% Health : 2000-3000

: 2000-3000 Dodge Chance: 30-40%

30-40% Armor : More than 1000

: More than 1000 Armor Shred Chance : 35% or higher

: 35% or higher Flat Physical Damage : More than 175

: More than 175 Physical Penetration with Shadow Daggers : 200% or higher

: 200% or higher Critical Strike Multiplier : 250% or higher

: 250% or higher Movement Speed: 50-75%

Cooldown Reduction : 20% or higher

: 20% or higher Dexterity: More than 30

