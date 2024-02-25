Is Last Epoch on Steam Deck?

Last Epoch is the latest ARPG in town that has gained prominence by delivering an extensive class system and stellar combat elements. With the release of update 1.0 on February 21, 2024, the community was quick to catch up with the finest offerings from Eleventh Hour Games. Although now that the title has officially moved out of the early access phase, some players are wondering about its availability on Steam Deck.

The Valve handheld has been quite popular for its powerful performance in a portable form factor. Due to this, many developers are targeting their games to be launch on this handy device.

So, did Eleventh Hour Games also release Last Epoch on Steam Deck? This article holds the answer.

Fortunately, Last Epoch is playable on Steam Deck

Expand Tweet

As of writing this article, Last Epoch is in a playable state on Steam Deck, despite Valve tagging the title as unsupported for the handheld device. This indicates that future support is on its way to deliver an unsolicited portable experience for the title.

Moreover, the patch 1.0 update has also introduced controller support for the title, which makes it playable on the Steam Deck. The game also has a cross progress system, which lets you switch between the hybrid console and PC.

However, a quick glance at the official forum will make you realize that the game is a bit unoptimized for the portable experience. Testers have complained about frame drops during battle, which should not be surprising considering that official support is currently unavailable.

Regardless, you can still get the ARPG experience with Last Epoch on Steam Deck, as long as you tweak your in-game settings. Besides, you can expect better performance once the official port is launched.

Meanwhile, check out its PC system requirements if you are planning to purchase the game any time soon.

What other ARPGs are on Steam Deck?

Diablo 4 was launched on steam during the Season of Blood (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here are some of the playable alternatives to Last Epoch on Steam Deck:

Diablo 4

Torchlight 2

Grim Dawn

Path of Exile

Darksiders Genesis

Diablo 4 got the same treatment as Last Epoch, as it took some time for the game to get officially verified by Valve for their handheld console. It was only available on Battlenet at launch.

However, Season of Blood saw Dablo 4’s official release on Steam, which made it much more accessible. Given the current setting, downloading this title on Steam Deck has become simpler, and you no longer have to go through complex workarounds to launch it.