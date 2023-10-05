Diablo 4 to come to Steam with Season of Blood

Season of Blood, Diablo 4's second live-service season, kicks off on October 17, 2023. Alongside an array of long-requested quality-of-life features, balance revisions, and system changes, this new vampire-themed update will bring new powers, unique items, monsters, and bosses. Along with older players returning for a fresh season, an unforeseen change will ensure an influx of gamers.

During a developer stream on the upcoming second season on October 4, Blizzard announced that Diablo 4 was coming to Steam. This means PC players will soon get to purchase the game. Its Steam Store page has already gone live, but the version will only become available for purchase from October 17 onwards, alongside Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 to arrive on Steam on October 17

The Steam Store page for Diablo 4 is live (Image via Valve)

Battle.net has historically been the one-stop shop and sole platform for Blizzard games. In fact, its launch as a storefront was tied to the launch of Diablo — Blizzard's flagship franchise — in 1996. Since the Activision-Blizzard merger, previous Activision titles have also been pulled from Steam and relocated to Battle.net.

In that light, this news of Diablo 4 coming to Steam might have been out of left field for most fans. However, it is not without a precedent. In a more shocking move, Blizzard announced earlier this year that it would be making Overwatch 2 available on Steam alongside Battle.net and that an undisclosed amount of Activision-Blizzard games might follow suit at a later point.

Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, said in a related official blog post:

“While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we’ve heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10th. We’re happy to work with Valve to make that happen.”

Overwatch 2 is now fully playable from Steam without tinkering with the Battlenet launcher, and there have also been provisions for account migration by linking your Steam account to your Battlenet account. However, whether similar occasions for account migration will be available for Diablo 4 is unknown at this point.