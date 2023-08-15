Why has Blizzard disabled player trading in Diablo 4?

There are always many attempts to exploit the mechanics of Diablo 4, and some players recently found a way to duplicate items and farm gold in the game through trading. However, many have reported the act to Blizzard Entertainment, prompting the developer to take strict action on this matter. As a result, trading has been disabled in the action RPG until further notice.

Diablo 4 has been one of the most talked-about releases of this year. The game started off tremendously well compared to Blizzard Entertainment's previous titles. However, its popularity has severely dropped for various reasons. In this regard, there is a part of the fanbase that is not at all happy with the disabling of in-game trading.

More about Blizzard Entertainment's decision to disable trading in Diablo 4 until further notice

Trading used to be one of the most essential mechanics in Diablo 4, especially when playing multiplayer with friends or party members.

Blizzard Entertainment even made a trading hub for fans so that they could execute the operation by personally talking to each other before finalizing a deal. However, many players have been using it as an exploit. With trading, one could duplicate their items or farm extensive amounts of gold in the game.

This practice was not deemed unethical in the beginning, as it was not reported to Blizzard Entertainment. However, those suffering from the exploit have now finally been acknowledged by the developer.

On August 15, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced in an official press release that trading will remain suspended in Diablo 4 due to the aforementioned activities. Moreover, it made it clear that it will continue monitoring the use of trading once it has reinstated the mechanic back into the game.

Another thing to note from the announcement is that Blizzard Entertainment would be taking action against accounts that engage in the gold and item duplication exploit. As the exploit is against the title's End User License Agreement, the developer has the right to take action against anyone who breaks the rules.

However, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that players who have accidentally traded with a player harnessing the exploit will not be slapped with any punishments.

This is everything you need to know about the suspension of trading in Diablo 4. As mentioned earlier, this is not a permanent suspension. Trading will remain suspended in the game until Blizzard Entertainment comes up with a solution.