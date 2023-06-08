How does shared loot work in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is arguably the most successful title by Blizzard Entertainment, quickly becoming the most purchased game in the developer's history in less than 24 hours of its launch. Moreover, with some great new mechanics and old ones returning, this game offers the best overall package for those who enjoy the action RPG genre.

One of the most useful mechanics that has returned in Diablo 4 after being introduced in the third installment is the Shared Loot Stash feature. As one of the most significant additions to the game, this article explains more about it.

Loot sharing in Diablo 4

Diablo @Diablo



And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ There are so many sights to see in #DiabloIV 's Sanctuary.And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ There are so many sights to see in #DiabloIV's Sanctuary.And so many beautiful places to die ☠️ https://t.co/MJrJV1ZNDa

The loot sharing system is great for sharing items among characters and players while playing co-op. Incidentally, this feature is still present in the newest installment after being introduced in Diablo 3. However, to access it, you will need to utilize shared stash chests, used to place items in or take out from.

To get to the shared loot stash, you must make your way to the inn in Kyovashad. This is the first town in the game that you will discover. If you have not yet found Kyovashad, your main questline will soon take you there while you are around Level 5.

Note that the game allows multiple characters in the same account. Hence, you can go to the inn in Kyovashad again using other characters and make use of the stash. You can either put in loot for other characters to utilize or take some that are already in the stash chest.

Loot sharing for co-op in Diablo 4

Loot sharing for co-op is the same as loot trading in the game. The method is similar as you can log in to your Battle.net ID and use the dedicated chat channels for trading. The system is well-furnished, and you will get loot suitable for your character's current XP.

Once you have found someone to trade with, invite them to your party to remain in the same world. You should also decide on a mutual trading hub or a spot where both of you will handle the dealings.

After you and the other player have logged into the game, and are at the desired location, get close to your trading buddy and open the action wheel and select "Invite to Trade." Thereafter, you complete your loot-sharing process in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes