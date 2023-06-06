Diablo 4 trading guide: How to trade items with players, currencies, restrictions, and more

With demons running rampage in the lands of Sanctuary in Diablo 4, it has fallen on your shoulders as a hero to cleanse the world of their vile presence. However, you must take on the mightiest of demonic foes and acquire the head of Lilith. Hence, you must have equally capable allies and gear to help you in your quest to defeat Lilith in the action RPG. The trading system is built just for that.

Diablo 4 has not only enabled cross-platform couch co-op and multiplayer gameplay but also a highly useful trading system that will be used amicably by players. This article throws light on all the details that you must know about this feature.

How to trade with other players in Diablo 4

Trading has been made simple in the action RPG, as Blizzard Entertainment has enabled this feature in the Battle.net website/app. To find players online with whom you want to trade items, use the dedicated chat channels for trading on the Battle.net platform. Using these channels, you can find other players open to trading and various items.

Once you have found someone to trade with, invite them to your party so you are both in the same world. You should also decide on a mutual trading hub or a spot where both of you will carry out the dealings.

Once you and the other individual have logged into the game, and are available at the desired location, get close to your trading buddy and open the action wheel. Among the several options, select "Invite to Trade."

Once the other player has accepted the offer, a trade window will open up. Here, you can drop your desired items for trading and click on "Lock in Offer."

All currencies and items you can trade in Diablo 4

Although the trading option might seem seamless and easy to use, there are always some conditions regarding such mechanics in action RPGs like Diablo 4. There are items that you can trade and others you cannot.

For example, among all the in-game currencies, only gold is tradeable among players. Among the other tradeable items in the game, the most common are weapons, gears, and jewelry. You can also trade Magic items, Rare items, Elixirs, and even Gems among players.

Thus, while there are some restrictions, most things are still open for trading in Diablo 4.

All trading restrictions in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, there should always be terms and conditions placed on such mechanics and features in action RPGs such as this. Hence, certain items and currencies cannot be traded in the game.

You will not be able to trade any Legendary or Enchanted items with other players in the game. Moreover, you will also not be able to trade items that you have equipped at that moment and items directly from your Stash.

Quest items and Unique items are also not tradeable. Finally, no other form of financial resource or currency is tradeable except gold.

