Last Epoch Julra boss guide: Unique drops, mechanics, best builds, and more

Last Epoch features quite a few annoying bosses, and Chronomancer Julra can easily be at the top of the list. She can be found in the Temporal Sanctum, the first dungeon you come across during the campaign. With a small arena to work with, her consecutive AoE attacks can be extremely lethal, and your chance to dispatch her depends on your understanding of her mechanics.

This guide will cover everything there is to know about the Julra boss fight.

Julra boss mechanics and move sets in Last Epoch

The Chronomancer Julra boss in Last Epoch poses a major threat with her powerful AoE attacks and summons. The boss has four primary abilities, apart from the ones she unleashes herself.

Be prepared with your best character build, and watch out for the following mechanics to take her down:

Catastrophic Implosion

Catastrophic Implosion (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Youtube/Heavy Gaming)

After initiating the encounter, Julra’s first attempt will be to hit you with the Catastrophic Implosion. She summons a giant clock on the ground, which launches a lethal AoE Void Damage after a short frame and applies four doom stacks.

The charging time will give you a small DPS window. Deal as much damage as you can and use the swap era using Temporal Shift to evade the final strike.

Dimension Tear

Dimension Tear (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Youtube/Heavy Gaming)

Julra will also teleport to the new era and unleash Dimension Tear at the character's feet. Following a charge-up, it opens a small patch on the ground that deals Void DoT Damage. The trick here is to stay close to the edge of the arena to avoid limiting your movement in the next set of fights.

Pillar and Healing Fountain summon

Pillar and Healing Fountain summon (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Youtube/Heavy Gaming)

Watch out for her summons, which can be extremely annoying to deal with the longer they stay on the battlefield. The pillars, in particular, can be destroyed in the Divine Era, where they are basically harmless.

However, their interaction changes in the Ruin Era, where they become invulnerable and can unleash telegraphed attacks. Break them in the Divine Era before hitting the Temporal Shift.

Also, target the Healing Fountain, as it can rapidly restore her health. In the meantime, maintain your offense on Jarul to chip away at her HP bar.

Unraveling Decay

Unraveling Decay (Image via Eleventh Hour Games || Youtube/Heavy Gaming)

Julra also summons void beams that fire outward and rotate in the arena. They deal quite a bit of damage, and you will only get a small area to step into between each beam.

Try to avoid touching the laser and change positions whenever possible while also dodging other attacks from the boss.

Listed below are some of her other abilities that you need to dodge at all costs:

Frigid Tide : A conal attack that deals Cold Damage.

: A conal attack that deals Cold Damage. Temporal Shot : This is a high-speed projectile that deals Void Damage.

: This is a high-speed projectile that deals Void Damage. Chilled Seeker : These are Cold Damage projectiles that will follow your character.

: These are Cold Damage projectiles that will follow your character. Shocking Impact: Explodes in a short AoE dealing Lightning Damage.

All Unique drops from Last Epoch Julra boss

Here is a list of all Unique drops from Julra and their corresponding tier requirements:

Julra's Stardial (Tier 1 or higher)

(Tier 1 or higher) Somnia (Tier 2 or higher)

(Tier 2 or higher) Julra's Obsession (Tier 3 or higher)

(Tier 3 or higher) Vessel of Strife (Tier 4 or higher)

Best builds for the Julra fight in Last Epoch

An infographic of all Masteries in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Every class in the Last Epoch is well-equipped to defeat Julra. There is no definitive build for the encounter, but you will prevail as long as your character has all the best gear and passives.

On that note, Class Masteries like Bladedancer and Marksman will have the upper hand in the battle as they are nimble enough to kite around her AoE attacks.

Someone with range, like a Sorcerer, is also a good option against Julra.

