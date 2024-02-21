Last Epoch beginner build: What is the most beginner-friendly class?

There are plenty of great beginner builds in Last Epoch. Several of the classes are suitable for both advanced and new players. They offer lots of defensive stats, the potential for minions, or simply are just easy to play. While I was looking into this and giving it thought, I had it narrowed down to a few archetypes. Of course, this won’t work for 100% of players, as some people may not want to play this way, and that’s perfectly fine.

When looking at Last Epoch beginner builds, I was torn between Druid, Minion Necromancer, and Paladin; I ultimately had to go with Necromancer. There’s just something satisfying about watching an army of minions smash through enemies while also unleashing powerful AOE magic at the same time.

As far as I’m concerned, this is the best way to play as a beginner - but it’s not the only one.

Minion Necromancer (Acolyte) is the best Last Epoch beginner build to try out

There's nothing more satisfying than a flood of zombies (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While leveling, the best Last Epoch beginner build has to be Minion Necromancer. You deal tons of damage, have an army of minions to shred through almost anything in your path, and you don’t have to stress as much about dealing with enemies. However, it can be annoying to manage your minions, and if your army gets flattened, it can be stressful to recover.

In the early game of your Last Epoch beginner build, you’re going to use Skeletons and Summon Bone Golem to take care of most of your problems. Your primary attack will also be Rip Blood, which deals damage and heals you.

Eventually, this will get replaced by Summon Volatile Zombie or used side-by-side. That’s up to you. Below, you can find the abilities you should consider unlocking and putting points into:

Summon Skeleton

Summon Bone Golem

Summon Skeletal Mage

Summon Wraith

Rip Blood

Towards the later parts of the game, you convert your minion army into a powerful singular titan via Assemble Abomination and use Dread Shade on it. In general, Necromancer is one of the most powerful masteries in the game.

From its horde of allies and heavy damage, there isn’t much that can stand up to its overwhelming might. Even better, unlike games like Diablo 4, you don’t need corpses to summon your allies. I also want to highlight the Passives you’re likely to take between Acolyte and Necromancer, as far as the Last Epoch beginner build is concerned.

This may vary from player to player; feel free to tweak it as needed, but this appears to be one of the most powerful, easy-to-play builds in the game. Last Epoch is a pretty flexible title and doesn’t have the overwhelming skill trees that some other games feature.

Acolyte Passives Point Total Necromancer Passives Point total Forbidden Knowledge 8/8 Elixir of Hunger 6/8 Stolen Vitality 7/8 Risen Army 8/8 Dark Rituals 5/5 Blood Armor 1/8 Cursed Blood 8/10 Aegisfall 2/8 Mortal Tether 10/10 Unbound Necromancy 1/1 Tyrant 3/8 Cling to Life 3/8 Moonlight Pyre 3/10 Frantic Summons 5/5 River of Bones 3/5 Heresy 10/10 Rite of Undeath 10/10 Tyrant's Legion 1/5 Empty the Graves 3/4 Discples of Necromancy 1/1 Veins of Malice 5/5 Blades of the Forlorn 10/10

The long and short of the gameplay of this Necromancer build is what makes it one of the best beginner options. You summon your army - Bone Golem, Skeletons, Skeleton Mages, and send them out. When you first enter a zone, summon your army, and make sure to re-cast them if they die.

You can also use Summon Wraith for extra, temporary damage. You have a movement ability like Transplant and Rip Blood to restore Health and Mana. It’s such an easy-to-play, fun build. You send a swarm of foes out that will demolish anyone around you. Even though there were changes made in the Last Epoch 1.0 update, I still think this is one of the best beginner build classes you can go with in this ARPG.

Last Epoch has now officially launched and brings with it a wealth of exciting Action RPG/MMO gameplay. The developers plan to keep things fresh with a series of Cycles, which are similar to Path of Exile’s various Leagues.