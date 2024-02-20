All Last Epoch editions: Which one should you buy?

After over four years in early access, Last Epoch is finally ready for version 1.0, and developer Eleventh Hour Games has already begun preparations for the upcoming launch. Suffice it to say that anyone purchasing the game will be getting tonnes of additional content during early access. To make matters even more interesting, there are three different editions the community can choose from.

Having these choices will be helpful for Last Epoch fans. All three editions have separate price points, offering different content. This makes it crucial to properly analyze the additional content you get with the more expensive editions and if they justify the extra cost you will have to pay.

How many Last Epoch editions are available?

Players can choose between three different editions:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

All Last Epoch editions and their contents

As mentioned, all three editions are available at different price points. In terms of content, the Ultimate Edition offers the most, while the Standard Edition includes the base game.

Standard Edition

Full Digital Game

Cosmetic Pet: Baby Chronowyrm

Deluxe Edition

Full Original Digital Soundtrack

50 Epoch Points

Cosmetic Pet: Adolescent Chronowyrm

Cosmetic Armor Set: Fallen Ronin

Cosmetic Portal: Firefly’s Refuge

Ultimate Edition

Cosmetic Pet: Twilight Fox

Cosmetic Pet: Adult Chronowyrm

Cosmetic Armor Set: Temporal Guardian

Cosmetic Portal: Celestial Way

100 Epoch Points

The Standard Edition is available at a base price of $34.99, the Deluxe Edition at $48.99, and the Ultimate Edition costs $64.99, respectively.

Which Last Epoch edition should you get?

In terms of value, the Standard Edition is the best choice. It includes the base game along with a new cosmetic pet. You also get a cosmetic pet to accompany you on your journey.

Both the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions don't have any extra content or game modes. However, if you're looking for a hardcore experience, having additional cosmetic items sounds enticing. All cosmetic items available as part of the two packs are exclusive and can't be acquired otherwise.

Moreover, Epoch Points, the premium currency of Last Epoch, can be used to unlock more cosmetics later in your journey. The only other way to obtain them is by spending actual money.

Do note that you can also get the Standard Edition and then opt for Deluxe and Ultimate Edition upgrades. This is a safe practice in case you want to check out the base game before making further investments.