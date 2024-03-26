5 best Falconer builds in Last Epoch

The best Falconer builds in Last Epoch are adept at handling all endgame content, even in Hardcore mode. As a Mastery of the Rogue class introduced in update 1.0, the Falconer brings a unique playstyle to the table with its variety of skills and extensive passive trees. Being one of the newer classes, players might be curious about which Falconer builds provide the best performance in the endgame.

This article lists the best Falconer builds in Last Epoch based on the current meta.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 Falconer builds in Last Epoch that you should try in update 1.0

1) Dive Bomb Falconer

Falconer is a Rogue Class Mastery (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Dive Bomb Falconer is among the best Falconer builds in Last Epoch, boasting exceptional area-of-effect and single-target damage. It stands out immediately with its distinctive playstyles and the assistance of an adorable pet Falcon in battle.

With the Dive Bomb ability, the Falcon deals significant damage to enemies within an area. This damage output can be amplified by utilizing the Explosive Trap, which triggers the Ranger's Mark and Sky Signal passives, boosting the Falcon's Melee Damage and Penetration even further.

Overall, the Dive Bomb Falconer is an excellent choice for mapping and decimating bosses in the endgame.

2) Explosive Ballista Falconer

Explosive Trap is the primary ability of this build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Tenkiei/YouTube)

The Explosive Ballista Falconer stands out as one of the best Falconer builds in Last Epoch, providing impressive area-of-effect and single-target damage that can swiftly decimate any boss. Moreover, it offers exceptional movement and defensive abilities, resulting in a well-rounded build overall.

Explosive Trap acts as the primary damage-dealing ability, initiating a Ballista upon detonation. With a consistent stream of these traps and ballistae, complemented by Dive Bomb to enhance your burst damage, the Explosive Ballista Falconer build is visually captivating.

Although it utilizes the same abilities as the previous build, it focuses on maximizing the effectiveness of Explosive Trap rather than Dive Bomb. Overall, it excels in all endgame content like Monoliths with high Corruption stacks, making it suitable for the Hardcore mode in Last Epoch.

3) Shadow Daggers Falconer

Shadow Dagger Falconer is the fastest build in Last Epcoh (Image via Eleventh Hour Games and Mcfluffin Gaming/YouTube)

The Shadow Daggers Falconer stands out as one of the most agile Falconer builds in Last Epoch, thanks to its incredibly short cooldown on Aerial Assault. This skill serves both as a mobility tool and the primary source of damage for the build, as it procs Umbral Blades. Additionally, Decoy can be used in emergencies to redivert enemy focus away from you.

Overall, Shadow Daggers Falconer is an exceptional build, well-suited for all endgame content like Monoliths, Dungeons, and Arena. Moreover, it's extremely tanky, making it nearly impervious in the endgame.

4) Ballista Falconer

The Ballista Falconer is one of the best Falconer builds in Last Epoch that doesn't require any Unique items to function. Nonetheless, it can greatly benefit from various such items, appealing to players who enjoy optimizing their characters in the endgame. Additionally, it's also an easy-to-play build in Last Epoch, coming in with a considerable range on its damage-dealing abilities.

Ballista is the primary damage-dealing ability that unleashes a relentless barrage of bolts to annihilate enemies on the battlefield. Enhanced by versatile skills such as Falconry and Smoke Bomb, this build is well-rounded in terms of utility and effectiveness.

5) Bleed Bomb Falconer

The Bleed Bomb Falconer is among the best Falconer builds in Last Epoch due to its swift mobility, formidable burst damage, and tankiness in the endgame. It's able to achieve this through abilities like Net, which effectively triggers Puncture, inflicting Bleed debuff on enemies. Additionally, Dive Bomb acts as a synergistic skill that accumulates bleed stacks.

Although the Bleed Bomb Falconer relies on Unique items such as Blood Roost and The Fang to reach its peak performance, its exceptional capabilities rival those of other builds in this list.

More on Last Epoch:

5 best builds for Hardcore mode in Last Epoch || Best Warlock builds in Last Epoch || Last Epoch Glyph of Insight guide || Target Dummy in Last Epoch