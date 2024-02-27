How to get more Idol slots in Last Epoch

Idol slots in Last Epoch are essential as they allow you to equip more Idols and gain more power to tackle the endgame content easily. Idols provide various stat boosts or offensive and defensive buffs, and you can get these artifacts after defeating the various enemies in the game. You can equip more than one of these relics, but they require Idol slots in Last Epoch.

This article will list down all the quests you need to complete to unlock Idol slots in Last Epoch.

How to unlock Idols in Last Epoch

You can equip various Idols in Last Epoch (Image via lastepochtools.com)

You can unlock the Idols system in Last Epoch by progressing through the main quest. After reaching the Council Chambers and speaking with Elder Gasper for the first time, you will gain access to these relics. Idols can be farmed by killing enemies or completing various quests in the game.

These Relics come in various shapes and sizes, and you must arrange them like a puzzle over the various slots. Here are all the available Idols in Last Epoch that you can obtain and equip.

Small Idol (1x1)

Humble Idol (2x1)

Stout Idol (1x2)

Grand Idol (3x1)

Large Idol (1x3)

Ornate Idol (4x1)

Huge Idol (1x4)

Adorned Idol (2x2)

You can equip these Relics in their respective Idol Slots in Last Epoch to gain various damage or defensive bonuses and stat increases. These Idols are essential while designing your character build in Last Epoch.

All quests that grant Idol Slots in Last Epoch

All of the Idol slots(Image via lastepochtools.com)

You will get some Idol slots during Last Epoch's campaign and from the various side quests. Here are all the missions you must complete to get the Idol slots:

Chapter 2: Void Assault

Void Assault Chapter 3 : An Ancient Hunt

: An Ancient Hunt Chapter 4: The Corrupted Lake

The Corrupted Lake Chapter 4: The Admiral's Dreadnought

The Admiral's Dreadnought Chapter 5 : The Sapphire Tablet

: The Sapphire Tablet Chapter 7: The Heoborean Cure

The Heoborean Cure Chapter 7: Liberating the Nomads

Liberating the Nomads Chapter 7: The Lance of Heorot

The Lance of Heorot Chapter 8: Liath's Tower

Liath's Tower Chapter 9: Harton's Idol

Harton's Idol Chapter 9: Desert Treasure

Desert Treasure Chapter 9: Arjani, the Ruby Commander

Arjani, the Ruby Commander Chapter 9: Too Greedily, Too Deep

These quests will also provide you with other rewards, such as experience points and golds, alongside Idol slots in Last Epoch.

