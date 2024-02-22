How long is the Last Epoch campaign?

Once you hop on the much-awaited ARPG title from Eleventh Hour Games, you'll quickly notice that the Last Epoch campaign length is longer than other titles in its genre. Depending on whether you are a speedrunner or a casual single-player enthusiast, the time to complete the campaign of this game will vary. That said, if you are wondering how long it will take to complete it, this article is for you.

This article will help you plan your Last Epoch gaming sessions better if you only have a limited time to play it.

Last Epoch completion time: How long does it take to beat the campaign?

Skill tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Last Epoch campaign will take you roughly 14 to 16 hours to complete if you focus on the main quests. However, there are a few other ways to complete it, which will take longer than usual.

Last Epoch comprises various classes, masteries, and different skill trees that should offer you hundreds of hours of content to relish. Currently, the game has five classes, 15 masteries, and over 120 different skill trees, providing players with vast character customization and endless playthroughs.

Buildcrafting will further allow you to complete the quests more efficiently and spend even more time in-game.

The game has nine chapters comprising various quests. If you're a completionist and want to unlock every single achievement, that should take you at least 68 hours to complete. However, if you wish to do the main and side quests to round up the narrative, expect at least 33-34 hours of gameplay.

Similar to other live-service games, Last Epoch also has a lengthy endgame. When you complete the campaign, you can continue grinding to the maximum level by doing the Monolith of Fate, endless Arena, or other endgame dungeons.

In the end, the time it takes you to finish the campaign is entirely dependent on how you want to play it and the goals you set for yourself.

How many chapters are there in Last Epoch?

As mentioned above, the campaign has nine different chapters taking place in three eras. These eras include:

Divine Era

Ruined Era

Imperial Era

Each chapter comprises main and side quests that also reward Passive points and Idol slots. However, you can only keep a certain amount, which is 15 Passive points and 8 Idol slots.

This covers everything you need to know about the campaign length of this much-awaited ARPG.